The latest Nokia Smartphones with 4G feature arrive in Jordan

-- HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced that the Nokia 7 Plus, new Nokia 6, Nokia 1 and the legendary Nokia 8110 4G feature phone are now available to buy from retailers in Jordan. Unveiled earlier this year at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the devices offer the craftsmanship and reliability you expect from a Nokia phone, and the come with a pure, smart, secure and up-to-date Android experience.Michelle Saddy, HMD Global Marketing Manager, of Middle East and Iran, said: "We are delighted to provide the Jordanian community with smartphones they can rely on. HMD Global has now entered its second year as the home of Nokia phones, winning the hearts and admiration of fans across the world. Today, not only have we successfully achieved wide reach for Nokia phones across the globe, but we are also proud to have cemented strategic partnerships with the most prominent global names in the industry, including Nokia, Google, Foxconn, and a collaboration with ZEISS. The latest Nokia smartphones are a great embodiment of these partnerships;delivering the pure, secure and up-to-date Android One experience endorsed by Google."Made for creators to deliver stunning content, the Nokia 7 Plus has the screen, power, design and features to make it a true hero in our smartphone range. Combining innovative optical hardware and imaging algorithms, the Nokia 7 Plus captures moments into photos that are true to life. With enhanced Dual-Sight, dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera for excellent performance in both low-light and extra bright conditions and a secondary 13MP camera that delivers 2x optical zoom for the moments when you wish you were closer.Available in a choice of two colour blends, Black/Copper and White/Copper, the Nokia 7 Plus is available for JOD 285, at all points of sale in Jordan.Building on the success of its predecessor, the New Nokia 6 packs even more powerful performance and great new features in a more compact, durable body. Over 60% faster than its award-winning predecessor, it now offers enhanced Dual-Sight, ZEISS optics, USB-C fast-charging, a more compact screen-to-body ratio, Nokia spatial audio and pure, secure and up-to-date Android Oreo™.The New Nokia 6 is available now at a retail price of JOD 185, at all points of sale in Jordan.The Nokia 1 is a breakthrough in accessible technology, delivering smartphone essentials with the reassuring quality you expect of a Nokia phone and a refreshingly familiar design to fans around the world. Giving more people access to technology, it comes with Android Oreo™ (Go edition), a version of Android optimized for devices with 1GB RAM or less. The Nokia 1 is designed to be smooth and responsive, with full access to the Google Play™ Store so you can find all your favourite apps from WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram to mobile banking while also highlighting apps that are optimised for Android Oreo™ (Go edition).Featuring the iconic 'Nokia smile' in a fresh new package, you can give your Nokia 1 a makeover thanks to the popular Xpress-on covers, available in a range of vibrant colours. Simply click on and off in seconds to express your personal style with these exchangeable covers. Each cover has been built with the same precision and attention to detail as the phone's original cover. Inherently coloured, the tough two-tone polycarbonate cover is ready to take on every day knocks and bumps with its durable design.The Nokia 1 is available now at a retail price of JOD 58, at all points of sale in Jordan.Reloading the legendary Nokia 8110, this 4G feature phone comes complete with the iconic curved slider design. Giving you the chance to switch off, have fun and relax with the knowledge that all your smartphone essentials are there when you need them.With a familiar and easy to use interface, it features intuitive tactile mechanics, with slide to answer and end calls, as well as an addictive helicopter style spin on its axis. Nokia 8110 comes with the craftsmanship you expect from a Nokia phone, delivering durability and reliability as standard. Nokia 8110 delivers crystal-clear VoLTE calling and is perfect for anyone who wants an iconic 4G feature phone or a companion phone. With access to an app store, for favourites like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter, send and receive emails or import your contacts and sync your calendar with Outlook and Gmail. To keep it running flawlessly, the Nokia 8110 features the Qualcomm® 205 Mobile Platform. And yes, it comes with a revamped version of Snake.With two vibrant colours to choose from, Traditional Black and Banana Yellow, the Nokia 8110 is available in the Jordanian market at a retail price of JOD 55.Nokia 7 Plus is available now for a retail price of JOD 285.New Nokia 6 is available now for a retail price of JOD 185.Nokia 1 is available now for a retail price of JOD 58.Nokia 8110 is available now for a retail price of JOD 55.