KZFrazier Drama Presents the Stage Play "Sunday Dinner"
Veteran Texas-based playwright brings stageplay to San Antonio area
Starring Natasha Hartley of N~Harmone Music, as "Mama", radio personality Roland "Stewhype" Stewart, and film and stage actress L'Renee Tootie Hall, "Sunday Dinner" is the latest stageplay written and directed by Kerry-Ann Z. Frazier. You've seen the DuPont family in the stage play "Losing Mama" and "Tempest", now come join them in the comedic stage play "Sunday Dinner". Mama and Pop Solomon would like the entire family to come together for a traditional Sunday dinner. But what started out as a great idea quickly takes a turn for the worst as family secrets and philosophical differences come to light. You will laugh, cry, sing and laugh again with this amazing cast! There is also a guest appearance by national recording artist Zacardi Cortez.
"Sunday Dinner" is the latest stageplay written and directed by Kerry-Ann Z. Frazier, owner and director of KZFrazier Drama, a community-based drama ministry. She is also a published author, screen and stage playwright and actress. She completed her bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in Education and Psychology, a master's degree in Education, Training and Facilitation from the University of Phoenix and a second master's degree in Social Work from the University of Southern California. She is a licensed social worker and an ordained Minister of the Gospel through Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, TX.
Kerry-Ann is a dynamic and energetic trainer who is passionate about creating healthy environments for women and children. She serves her community as a social worker teaching victim advocacy, intervention, prevention, family violence support, autism awareness and creating healthy family units. Kerry-Ann has worked in drama for over 20 years and is an accomplished dance minister and conference facilitator. As an author, public speaker and advocate for domestic violence-free homes, Kerry-Ann facilitates workshops, classes and seminars designed to open the eyes of victims as well as the public to the serious nature of domestic violence. Together with her husband, former U.S. Army Captain Daryl L. Frazier, she launched KZFrazier Drama in 2016 with the goal to impact, influence, inspire, educate and empower change through creative arts.
Previous plays produced by KZFrazier Drama include "Tempest", "Losing Mama" and "A Family Matter". "The Killeen show in March sold out weeks before the play. If you missed it or want to see it again, join us in San Antonio!" states Frazier. "Sunday Dinner" opens Saturday, June 30th for ONE SHOW ONLY at 6:30pm. Doors open at 5:30pm with a Pre-Show Concert at 2pm starring national recording artist N Harmone. Little Carver Civic Center is located at 226 N. Hackberry TX 78202. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 (Military Discount). Tickets and more information available on www.ticketmaster.com or at https://www.kzfrazierdrama.com/
