Tristan Rogers To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 30th, 2018
Tristan Rogers will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarsworld.com
Tristan Rogers started working professionally in the entertainment industry in 1968, but his real success did not come until 1981 when joining the cast of General Hospital, portraying the character Robert Scorpio. During his first twelve year run, General Hospital opened many doors, including his introduction to The American Cinema Award Foundation.
The ACAF was an organization solely given to awarding a contribution to the industry. Since the industry itself has little time for sentimentality, except when it needs something, this group bridged what has become an enormous gap, by bringing as many of the "legends" together as possible, while they were still alive. From 84' till the organizations demise in 98' we raised $1.3 million dollars that all went to the Motion Picture Retirement Hospital. But the memories of talking with the likes of Joseph Cotton, June Allyson, Robert Mitchum, Glenn Ford, Bette Davis, Gene Kelly and a host of others will live forever.
When not acting, Tristan Rogers works with the charity organization Project Cuddle,
a non-profit charity that helps frightened girls and women in making safe and legal decisions instead of abandoning their newborn babies.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Tristan Rogers and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large.
Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Tristan Rogers live on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY radio on Wednesday May 30th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
