 
News By Tag
* Jimmy Star Show
* General Hospital
* Tristan Rogers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palm Springs
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221

Tristan Rogers To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 30th, 2018

Tristan Rogers will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarsworld.com
 
 
Tristan Rogers To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Tristan Rogers To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Jimmy Star Show
* General Hospital
* Tristan Rogers

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Palm Springs - California - US

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - May 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Tristan Rogers will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

Tristan Rogers started working professionally in the entertainment industry in 1968, but his real success did not come until 1981 when joining the cast of General Hospital, portraying the character Robert Scorpio. During his first twelve year run, General Hospital opened  many doors, including his introduction to The American Cinema Award Foundation.

The ACAF was an organization solely given to awarding a contribution to the industry.  Since the industry itself has little time for sentimentality, except when it needs something, this group bridged what has become an enormous gap, by bringing as many of the "legends" together as possible, while they were still alive.  From 84' till the organizations demise in 98' we raised $1.3 million dollars that all went to the Motion Picture Retirement Hospital.  But the memories of talking with the likes of Joseph Cotton, June Allyson, Robert Mitchum, Glenn Ford, Bette Davis, Gene Kelly and a host of others will live forever.


When not acting, Tristan Rogers works with the charity organization Project Cuddle,

a non-profit charity that helps frightened girls and women in making safe and legal decisions instead of abandoning their newborn babies.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Tristan Rogers and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large.

Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Tristan Rogers live on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY radio on Wednesday May 30th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Tristan Rogers on Twitter @tristanrogers

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarsworld.com

The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star Show is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

Http://www.w4cy.com in wellington, florida

Http://www.hamiltonradio.net in trenton, new jersey

Http://www.k4hd.com los angeles, ca

Http://www.iheart.com/show/the-jimmy-star-show/

Http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

Http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

Https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

Https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

Https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

Https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

Http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Jimmy Star Show, General Hospital, Tristan Rogers
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Palm Springs - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Star PR News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share