 
News By Tag
* Scholarship
* Arts
* Ventura
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
27262524232221

Bonita C. McFarland and Forum of the Arts 2018 Scholarship Winners

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Scholarship
* Arts
* Ventura

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Ventura - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

VENTURA, Calif. - May 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The Museum of Ventura County (https://venturamuseum.org/) announces the recipients of the Bonita C. McFarland and Forum of the Arts 2018 scholarships. This year's scholarships as recommended by the Museum's Fine Arts Committee are awarded to:

·        Kyle L. Cobian, who will be graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura

·        Lane Domke, who will be graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura

·        Marissa Gonzales, who attends Ventura College

·        Elaine Sanders, who will be graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura

·        Elwood Walker, who will be graduating from Thousand Oaks High School

An awards reception will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Museum Courtyard. Family members, instructors and supporters are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Denise Sindelar, Programs Director at dsindelar@venturamuseum.org prior to Monday, May 28, 2018.

The Bonita C. McFarland scholarship is named for a generous benefactor to the arts in Ventura County. The Forum of the Arts scholarship takes its name from the organization originally created in 1961 which was the first arts organization to offer grants to the local arts community. The funds for the scholarships are generated from two endowments, held and administered by the Museum of Ventura County. The scholarships are available to any high school senior preparing to enter college in the fall of 2018 or any continuing college level student of the visual arts who is also a Ventura County resident.

####

About the Museum
The Museum of Ventura County celebrates, preserves and interprets the art, history and culture of Ventura County, the California Channel Islands and the surrounding region through its collections, exhibitions, events, educational programs, publications and its research library, and serves as a gathering place for the community. Located at 100 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, the Museum of Ventura County is open Tuesday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit venturamuseum.org (https://mayersonmarketing-my.sharepoint.com/personal/mary...) or call 805-653-0323.

Contact
Elena Brokaw
***@venturamuseum.org
End
Source:
Email:***@venturamuseum.org Email Verified
Tags:Scholarship, Arts, Ventura
Industry:Education
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Museum of Ventura County News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share