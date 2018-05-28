News By Tag
Bonita C. McFarland and Forum of the Arts 2018 Scholarship Winners
· Kyle L. Cobian, who will be graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura
· Lane Domke, who will be graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura
· Marissa Gonzales, who attends Ventura College
· Elaine Sanders, who will be graduating from Foothill Technology High School in Ventura
· Elwood Walker, who will be graduating from Thousand Oaks High School
An awards reception will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Museum Courtyard. Family members, instructors and supporters are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Denise Sindelar, Programs Director at dsindelar@venturamuseum.org prior to Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Bonita C. McFarland scholarship is named for a generous benefactor to the arts in Ventura County. The Forum of the Arts scholarship takes its name from the organization originally created in 1961 which was the first arts organization to offer grants to the local arts community. The funds for the scholarships are generated from two endowments, held and administered by the Museum of Ventura County. The scholarships are available to any high school senior preparing to enter college in the fall of 2018 or any continuing college level student of the visual arts who is also a Ventura County resident.
About the Museum
The Museum of Ventura County celebrates, preserves and interprets the art, history and culture of Ventura County, the California Channel Islands and the surrounding region through its collections, exhibitions, events, educational programs, publications and its research library, and serves as a gathering place for the community. Located at 100 East Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, the Museum of Ventura County is open Tuesday - Sunday 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit venturamuseum.org
Elena Brokaw
Elena Brokaw
