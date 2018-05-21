EDM artist Tal releases new EP album 'Pandora's Box'

 
May 2018





LONG BEACH, Calif. - May 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The producer, composer and songwriter of EDM and pop music known as Tal has released the debut album, "Pandora's Box." The EP combines the elements of electronic dance music, pop, and dance pop categories. Tal's "Pandora's Box" contains six original Tal tracks for an approximate total listening time of 35 minutes. It has been proudly published on the TekOutfit LLC independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Futuristic, eclectic, danceable and full of verve and groove, "Pandora's Box" is a startling introduction to one of the 21st century's newest digital music composers.

Tal cites as main artistic influences David Bowie, Yes, Pink Floyd, Deadmaus, and Alon Mor. Many elements of these may be heard in "Pandora's Box," weaving, intersecting and blending in and out for a melange of emotional textures which is likely to attract fans of nearly every EDM subgenre.

In addition to the considerable talents of Tal, "Pandora's Box" also features the skilled lyrics and vocals of Traci Nelson, as well as inspirations from Roxy Saint's featured lyrics and vocals.

Tal takes time to craft music until it feels complete, with nothing to add or take away, mixed and mastered, and polished to a high shine.

The official TekOutfit website describes Tal as a "new EDM artist who mixes pop, EDM, and movie soundtrack effects to create a unique dance sound." Fans of David Lynch will note that the closing track of her "Pandora's Box" debut is an homage to the music of "Dune," the critically acclaimed original version of which was originally composed by the progressive rock band, Toto.

Pandora's Box was mixed and engineered by David Henszey (Ice Cube, Cheap Trick, "xXx" the feature film).

"Pandora's Box" by Tal is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

MUSIC –

https://www.amazon.com/Pandoras-Box-Tal/dp/B07C5WN9YS/

Official Website –

http://www.tekoutfit.com/
