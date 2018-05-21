 
Industry News





AVG has Launched AVG Ultimate Security 2018 for Better Cyber Security!

AVG has launched new solid product "AVG Ultimate" –next generation feels with unlimited features.
 
LOS ANGELES - May 26, 2018 - PRLog -- AVG Ultimate security is award-winning security suite belongs to AVG antivirus technology family which is subsidiary of Avast software. The motive of launching new antivirus software was to provide better security features to its users. AVG Ultimate security suite has various amazing features which make its users surprised and safe from malware.

Features of AVG Ultimate software are complete cyber protection, antivirus protection, Ransomware protection, webcam protection, payment protection, data safe, software update, device lock, email protection, hacker protection, smart photo cleaner, Startup Optimizer, browser & disk cleaner. These all features are the reason which has made this antivirus software award winner.

However, you want to know more about the AVG antivirus new updates. You can reach to customer care team. Via AVG helpline number experts will provide you all information related to AVG. Yet you stuck with any trouble with AVG Ultimate try AVG customer support number which is always available for customer's assistance.

If you need any support kindly visit - https://www.getcontactnumber.com/antivirus/avg-customer-c...

Mary Richardson
***@getcontactnumber.com
