Cincy Birth Stories, Cincinnati Birth Photographers, Now Offering Birth Films

-- Cincinnati birth photographers, Cincy Birth Stories, will begin offering birth films starting in July, 2018. There will be limited space monthly to ensure that each birth has the best chance of being attended. In addition to labor and delivery photography these films will capture the raw, honest, emotion of birth in moving image.Birth films will be available for home birth and at the following hospitals:Bethesda North Hospital, The Christ Hospital, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, West Chester Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, Atrium Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy West Hospital, and Mercy Anderson Hospital. For availability on other birthing locations and for pricing on traveling outside of the Cincinnati area please email: hello@cincybirthstories.com.Cincy Birth Stories will continue to offer birth photography and birth doula services to clients in the area as well as documentary maternity, birth, newborn and family photography sessions.For more info or to book your birth film visit http://www.cincybirthstories.com