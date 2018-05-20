News By Tag
Cincy Birth Stories, Cincinnati Birth Photographers, Now Offering Birth Films
Birth films will be available for home birth and at the following hospitals:
Bethesda North Hospital, The Christ Hospital, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, West Chester Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital, Atrium Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy West Hospital, and Mercy Anderson Hospital. For availability on other birthing locations and for pricing on traveling outside of the Cincinnati area please email: hello@cincybirthstories.com.
Cincy Birth Stories will continue to offer birth photography and birth doula services to clients in the area as well as documentary maternity, birth, newborn and family photography sessions.
For more info or to book your birth film visit http://www.cincybirthstories.com
Contact
Cincy Birth Stories
***@cincybirthstories.com
