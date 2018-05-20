News By Tag
Singer/Songwriters Natalie Jean and Levi Moore receive 12 nominations in the 2018 Josie Music Awards
In exciting news, Natalie Jean and Levi Moore have garnered over 12 nominations in the 2018 Josie Music Awards as well as winning song competitions and film festivals for their song and music video for "The Letting Go."
Produced by Alexi Von Guggenberg, is readily available for purchase nationwide at the iTunes Store, Amazon.com, Google Play, and various digital online stores.
"The song binds a beautiful tale of unforgettable love and the strength it bores into the mind and soul of a human body. This track flows over a logical explanation of feelings and relationship which is sure to inspire many young hearts. The audio quality of the song is quite high with keen attention given to making the song enjoyable for the audience."
"Brilliantly penned down by Michael Peloso and Natalie Jean, this track, 'The Letting Go' is truly a masterpiece by Natalie Jean and Levi Moore. With so much talent and passion merging on a single platform, this track is already a memorandum in the world of amusing harmony. – Skope Magazine – Natalie Parker"
Natalie Jean has been nominated in the following categories:
World Music Artist of The Year
Female Artist of The Year – Multi-Genre
Vocalist of The Year
Album of The Year – Haiti Mwen Renmenw
Jazz/Blues Song of The Year – Haiti
Pop Song of The Year – Alive (Michael Peloso and Natalie Jean)
Best Musical Collaboration – Moncler (Darick Spears and Natalie Jean)
Levi Moore has been nominated in the following Categories:
Rising Star
Male Vocalist of The Year
Together they are nominated for the following:
Folk/Americana Song of The Year – "The Letting Go" (Natalie Jean, Levi Moore, and Michael Peloso
Music Video – "The Letting Go"
Best Musical Collaboration – "The Letting Go" (Natalie Jean, Levi Moore, and Michael Peloso
Most recently, "The Letting Go" won a Silver Medal in the Global Music Awards for both Country Song and Music Video. It also won for best Americana Song in the Clouzine International Music Awards. The Letting Go Music Video won for "Best Music Video of The Month in the AAB International Film Festival, Semi-Finalist in the Los Angeles Cinefest, currently being screened in the Direct Monthly Online Film Festival, and has been nominated in the Atlas Elite Entertainment Music Awards for Best Country Single.
For more information, you can go to their website, www.the-letting-
https://itunes.apple.com/
Natalie Jean
***@aol.com
