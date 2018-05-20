Transaction Announcement - Moving and Storage Industry

Business Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Moving & Storage Industry

Transworld - Rocky Mountain Has a Trade in Moving & Storage

Contact

Marketing Manager

***@tworlddenver.com Marketing Manager

End

--(http://www.tworlddenver.com), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that a local moving and storage company traded hands due to the facilitation of Chris Cantwell."This business required a professional that would have a great mind for moving logistics," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "I really wanted to ensure that I could do the previous owner justice with a buyer that could continue to provide their same high quality of moving services and I believe we have just that in the new owner!"This moving and storage company focuses primarily on home delivery, last mile support, commercial project moves, and commercial storage. The business also supports local and interstate household moving throughout the Denver Metro Area. The owner is pursuing new ventures and the buyer is ready to take over the reins.Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!