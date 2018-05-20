Transaction Announcement - Moving and Storage Industry

News By Tag
Business Broker, Chris Cantwell, of Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain Closes A Transaction in the Moving & Storage Industry
"This business required a professional that would have a great mind for moving logistics," says Chris Cantwell, a Business Broker with Transworld. "I really wanted to ensure that I could do the previous owner justice with a buyer that could continue to provide their same high quality of moving services and I believe we have just that in the new owner!"
This moving and storage company focuses primarily on home delivery, last mile support, commercial project moves, and commercial storage. The business also supports local and interstate household moving throughout the Denver Metro Area. The owner is pursuing new ventures and the buyer is ready to take over the reins.
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers has the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 150+ listings annually. Transworld's service area covers the Denver Metro, Golden, Boulder and the Rocky Mountain Region. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.
For more information please visit www.tworldenver.com!
