Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners
BroadOak emerged from 3-21's international marketing process as the Stalking Horse bidder and the ultimate highest bidder for Medcision. Medcision was managed through the process by Chief Restructuring Office Kyle Everett, of DSI, and represented by bankruptcy counsel Barrett Marum and Matthew Klinger of Sheppard Mullin.
Founder and Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, Erv Terwilliger stated, "BroadOak's understanding of Medcision's market and technology make them the logical choice to take Medcision forward with Astero Bio"
BroadOak partner, Bill Snider said "The process run by 3-21 Capital was robust and led to a smooth closing of the transaction. The customers of MedCision are now receiving support for their ThawStar products and other cryopreservation tools from Astero Bio."
Medcision, headquartered in San Rafael, California, is a clinical automation technologies company with temperature-
BroadOak Capital Partners, LLC, headquartered in Bethesda, MD with offices in San Francisco, CA, actively seeks opportunities to invest growth capital into companies within the life sciences industry.
Astero Bio Corporation is a newly emerged, fast-growing corporation that specializes in novel tools and technologies for life science research, pharmaceutical manufacturing and clinical applications. With a focus on cryopreservation and cold chain, Astero's innovative product portfolio and product development pipeline provides expert solutions for cellular and immunotherapy, cell culture, biobanking, and biologics. The company is committed to providing those that strive to improve patient health and wellness, the innovative tools and technologies to advance their success.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, headquartered in the Baltimore-Washington Metro area, is the premier Private Investment Bank servicing the lower middle-market. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners' team has completed engagements with over $15 billion in transaction value. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners specializes in founder-run businesses and "storied" situations. Further information is available at www.321capital.com.
