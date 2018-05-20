News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Homestead at Brookside by Lennar Coming Soon!
"Just east of Portland, Pleasant Valley is the perfect city for young couples and families looking for a setting that enjoys a temperate year-round climate and family-friendly community events," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland. "Situated between the Columbia Gorge and Mt. Hood, Pleasant Valley/Gresham offers a variety of recreational opportunities with miles of hiking and biking trails that lead the way to hundreds of beautiful waterfalls in the area."
Discover eight single- and two-story floorplans ranging in size from approximately 1,946 to 3,180 square feet of living space, including three to five bedrooms, two to three and one-half bathrooms and two-bay garages. These homes are thoughtfully designed after the modern buyer, with floorplans boasting open-concept layouts to provide residents with ample room for entertainment and relaxation, connecting the dining, great room and kitchen spaces effortlessly. Master suites are spacious and large with walk-in closets and include a luxurious master bath with dual vanities. Kitchens feature a gorgeous center island, pantries space, GE® stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
For homeshoppers looking for additional space, Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design is available in the Bainbridge model. This unique floorplan is designed for multigenerational living, offering a separate living quarter attached to the main home. The private suite includes one bedroom, one bathroom, a private living area with kitchen and even its own private entrance, suitable for grandparents or extended family. With Next Gen®, you can have two households under one roof without sacrificing anyone's comfort or privacy.
Each home at this premier community will showcase Lennar's Everything's Included® program which outfits each home with custom-like designs and features as standard. Enjoy slab granite countertops, air conditioning, keyless home entry, home automation and so much more as a standard in your home—no additional cost. The home automation technology pairs well with Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, also included in every home at no additional cost. Commercial strength wireless coverage in every room provides truly superior smart home automation technology for a connected and easy lifestyle.
Residents will love their life at home. Known as Oregon's fourth-largest city, Gresham is home to the renowned Mt. Hood Jazz Festival and the charming Historic Downtown, adding to its small-town appeal. Nearby parks and trails make it easy to get outside and enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings. Butler Creek Park is less than three miles away and features open space and sports courts. Springwater Corridor Trail is the perfect place to take a long hike or go for a morning run and Powell Butte Nature Park has hundreds of acres of meadowland and forestry to enjoy.
Interested homeshoppers should register for our Interest List to be updated with more information as well as to receive an invitation to the Grand Opening of Homestead at Brookside (https://www.lennar.com/
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse