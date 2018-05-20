News By Tag
Fifth Plain Creek II Enjoys a Successful Grand Opening
"We're very happy with the outcome and all the positive feedback we received for the Grand Opening of Fifth Plain Creek II," said Sia Howe, Marketing Manager for Lennar Portland and SW Washington. "Homeshoppers loved the spacious, single-family homes that come fully equipped with today's most popular features and finishes, plus the option for a multigenerational floorplan with our Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home® design."
Fifth Plain Creek II showcases seven single- and two-story floorplans tailored to fit the needs of today's modern homebuyer. Ranging from approximately 2,387 to 3,442 square feet, homes include three to five bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and up to three-car garages. Floorplans are flexible and boast open-concept layouts to provide residents with ample room for entertainment and relaxation. Prices start in the mid $400,000s.
Two floorplans, the Bainbridge and Camden, feature Lennar's popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® design, a unique and innovative floorplan designed for multigenerational living. A separate living quarters that remains attached to the main home offers a win-win solution for homeowners looking to accommodate family without sacrificing anyone's comfort or privacy. The private suite includes one bedroom, one bathroom, private living area with a kitchenette and its own private entrance.
For added value, each home features Lennar's Everything's Included® program boasting custom-like designs and features. Slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, keyless home entry, home automation and so much more are included at no extra cost. Home automation features pair well with Lennar's new Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home designs, also included at no additional cost. The design allows for commercial strength wireless coverage in every room to provide truly superior smart home automation technology for a connected and easy lifestyle.
The City of Vancouver offers a well-balanced mix of culture and the great outdoors right outside your doorstep. Enjoy rivers, trails and parks nearby, such as the Columbia River Gorge and the Vancouver Lake Regional Park boasting breathtaking views. Enjoy the warm summer weather at Skamania Lodge where you can find resort-style golfing and dining. Summer also hosts the annual Jazz Festival at Esther Short Park providing live music, food and a vibrant atmosphere.
Fifth Plain Creek II
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
