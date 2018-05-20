News By Tag
Financial Expert Tarra Jackson Shares Stage with Singer Syleena Johnson to Empower Women in SC
R&B Singer Syleena Johnson and Popular Financial Expert and International Speaker Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson are among the Powerhouse Speakers slated to Empower Women Entrepreneurs at the Integrate To Success Conference in Columbia, SC.
The "Integrate To Success" Conference keynote speaker will be R&B singer, entrepreneur, and co-host of TV One's new talk show, Sister Circle, Syleena Johnson.
Among the list of powerhouse speakers are model and entrepreneur Bianca Chardei Richardson, Judy "Chef J" Etheridge, comedian Nikita B, and other successful women entrepreneurs, including international speaker and financial expert, Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson.
"As mothers, wives, caregivers, friends, professionals and entrepreneurs, it is a wonder how WE (Women Entrepreneurs)
About Integrate To Success Conference
Integrate to Success is a one of a kind experience for professional women and working moms to help them gain valuable information and resources to help them achieve better work life integration.
The conference was created to be a safe space women can come together to acknowledge the challenges we sometimes face with trying to be everything to everyone while building a career for ourselves. And to receive confirmation that we don't have to sacrifice our dreams and goals to be great wives and mothers.
To register and for more information, visit http://integratetosuccess.com.
About Tarra Jackson
Tarra Jackson is a bestselling author of "Financial Fornication,"
To schedule an interview with Tarra Jackson regarding this event, contact VA@madammoney.com.
Media Contact
Shayna Bostson
***@madammoney.com
4048526295
