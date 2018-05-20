 
News By Tag
* Women
* Conference
* Money
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbia
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

Financial Expert Tarra Jackson Shares Stage with Singer Syleena Johnson to Empower Women in SC

R&B Singer Syleena Johnson and Popular Financial Expert and International Speaker Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson are among the Powerhouse Speakers slated to Empower Women Entrepreneurs at the Integrate To Success Conference in Columbia, SC.
 
 
Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson share Wealth Strategies for Women
Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson share Wealth Strategies for Women
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Women
* Conference
* Money

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Columbia - South Carolina - US

COLUMBIA, S.C. - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The "Integrate To Success" Conference, founded by speaker and attorney Tameika Isaac Devine, will be held in Columbia, SC on Saturday, June 9, 2018.

The "Integrate To Success" Conference keynote speaker will be R&B singer, entrepreneur, and co-host of TV One's new talk show, Sister Circle, Syleena Johnson.

Among the list of powerhouse speakers are model and entrepreneur Bianca Chardei Richardson, Judy "Chef J" Etheridge, comedian Nikita B, and other successful women entrepreneurs, including international speaker and financial expert, Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson.

"As mothers, wives, caregivers, friends, professionals and entrepreneurs, it is a wonder how WE (Women Entrepreneurs) manage to get everything done. Most Women focus so much on taking care of and saving the world that they forget to 'Put their Oxygen Mask on first' and Recharge..." Tarra Jackson explains. "One of the most neglected aspects of our busy lives is our Personal Finances." So, Tarra will provide attendees with Wealth Building Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs at the conference.

About Integrate To Success Conference

Integrate to Success is a one of a kind experience for professional women and working moms to help them gain valuable information and resources to help them achieve better work life integration.

The conference was created to be a safe space women can come together to acknowledge the challenges we sometimes face with trying to be everything to everyone while building a career for ourselves. And to receive confirmation that we don't have to sacrifice our dreams and goals to be great wives and mothers.

To register and for more information, visit http://integratetosuccess.com.

About Tarra Jackson

Tarra Jackson is a bestselling author of "Financial Fornication," celebrity money manager, personal finance educator, media contributor, international speaker and former financial institution executive. She has contributed and been featured in Black Enterprise, Essence, Upscale Magazine, and numerous radio shows, like the Rickely Smiley Morning Show, financial blogs and podcasts, like Experian.com. Tarra is the founder of the #WomensWealth movement, as well as the creator and host of the "Financial Fornicating with Madam Money" Podcast.

To schedule an interview with Tarra Jackson regarding this event, contact VA@madammoney.com.

Media Contact
Shayna Bostson
***@madammoney.com
4048526295
End
Source:Madam Money & Co.
Email:***@madammoney.com Email Verified
Tags:Women, Conference, Money
Industry:Event
Location:Columbia - South Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tarra Jackson aka Madam Money News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share