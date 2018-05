Financial Expert Tarra Jackson Shares Stage with Singer Syleena Johnson to Empower Women in SC

R&B Singer Syleena Johnson and Popular Financial Expert and International Speaker Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson are among the Powerhouse Speakers slated to Empower Women Entrepreneurs at the Integrate To Success Conference in Columbia, SC.

Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson share Wealth Strategies for Women

Media Contact

Shayna Bostson

***@madammoney.com

4048526295 Shayna Bostson4048526295

End

-- The "Integrate To Success" Conference, founded by speaker and attorney Tameika Isaac Devine, will be held in Columbia, SC on Saturday, June 9, 2018.The "Integrate To Success" Conference keynote speaker will be R&B singer, entrepreneur, and co-host of TV One's new talk show, Sister Circle, Syleena Johnson.Among the list of powerhouse speakers are model and entrepreneur Bianca Chardei Richardson, Judy "Chef J" Etheridge, comedian Nikita B, and other successful women entrepreneurs, including international speaker and financial expert, Tarra "Madam Money" Jackson."As mothers, wives, caregivers, friends, professionals and entrepreneurs, it is a wonder how WE (Women Entrepreneurs)manage to get everything done. Most Women focus so much on taking care of and saving the world that they forget to 'and..." Tarra Jackson explains. "One of the most neglected aspects of our busy lives is our Personal Finances." So, Tarra will provide attendees with Wealth Building Strategies for Women Entrepreneurs at the conference.Integrate to Success is a one of a kind experience for professional women and working moms to help them gain valuable information and resources to help them achieve better work life integration.The conference was created to be a safe space women can come together to acknowledge the challenges we sometimes face with trying to be everything to everyone while building a career for ourselves. And to receive confirmation that we don't have to sacrifice our dreams and goals to be great wives and mothers.To register and for more information, visit http://integratetosuccess.com Tarra Jackson is a bestselling author of "Financial Fornication,"celebrity money manager, personal finance educator, media contributor, international speaker and former financial institution executive. She has contributed and been featured in Black Enterprise, Essence, Upscale Magazine, and numerous radio shows, like the Rickely Smiley Morning Show, financial blogs and podcasts, like Experian.com. Tarra is the founder of the #WomensWealth movement, as well as the creator and host of the "Financial Fornicating with Madam Money" Podcast.To schedule an interview with Tarra Jackson regarding this event, contact VA@madammoney.com.