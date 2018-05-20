 
Seeds of Wellness Sponsors 5th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH

Sunday, June 10. 2018, 10 am to 3 pm at Landings Club House, 425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio
 
 
Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH
Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH
 
AVON LAKE, Ohio - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- On Sunday, June 10, Seeds of Wellness sponsors their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH. The fair features energy healers, psychics and unique gift items from local vendors.

"For the first time, we offer over five holistic/energy healers for people to experience," states Seeds of Wellness co-owner, Lynne Hamilton. "Some of these healers are new to our fair and looking forward to teaching people about their services."

These energy healers use different techniques to help heal and balance the body's energy. Other vendors offer massage therapy, handmade aromatherapy candles, essential oils and other products.

Pat Beers, Donna Bretz and Greg Nicholas, two of Seeds of Wellness' regular psychics, are offering psychic readings along with Liz Madsen, Don Schilk, and Josephine Schrader. "Each psychic provides a unique reading experience," Brenda Mayo, the other co-owner remarks.

People will also have the opportunity to learn about The LCADA Way. This non-profit organization is a proven leader in recovery.Their innovative, outcome-driven programs provide an individualized approach to addiction and mental health treatment, education, prevention and recovery support services for residents in Lorain, Medina and surrounding counties.

Brenda says, "With the increasing addictions to pain killers, it is important to learn how to help yourself and your loved ones overcome and recover from addictive and mental issues as well as ways you can help support The LCADA Way."

The Holistic and Psychic Fair occurs on Sunday, June 10, 10 am to 3 pm at the Landings Club House (425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012). Admission is free and all readings are $25.00 for 15 minutes. Information about the psychics and vendors can be found on Seeds of Wellness' website, http://www.seedsofwellnessllc.com/holistic_psychic_fair.php.

Brenda Mayo
***@seedsofwellnessllc.com
