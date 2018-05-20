News By Tag
Seeds of Wellness Sponsors 5th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH
Sunday, June 10. 2018, 10 am to 3 pm at Landings Club House, 425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio
"For the first time, we offer over five holistic/energy healers for people to experience,"
These energy healers use different techniques to help heal and balance the body's energy. Other vendors offer massage therapy, handmade aromatherapy candles, essential oils and other products.
Pat Beers, Donna Bretz and Greg Nicholas, two of Seeds of Wellness' regular psychics, are offering psychic readings along with Liz Madsen, Don Schilk, and Josephine Schrader. "Each psychic provides a unique reading experience,"
People will also have the opportunity to learn about The LCADA Way. This non-profit organization is a proven leader in recovery.Their innovative, outcome-driven programs provide an individualized approach to addiction and mental health treatment, education, prevention and recovery support services for residents in Lorain, Medina and surrounding counties.
Brenda says, "With the increasing addictions to pain killers, it is important to learn how to help yourself and your loved ones overcome and recover from addictive and mental issues as well as ways you can help support The LCADA Way."
The Holistic and Psychic Fair occurs on Sunday, June 10, 10 am to 3 pm at the Landings Club House (425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012). Admission is free and all readings are $25.00 for 15 minutes. Information about the psychics and vendors can be found on Seeds of Wellness' website, http://www.seedsofwellnessllc.com/
Brenda Mayo
***@seedsofwellnessllc.com
