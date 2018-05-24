News By Tag
Movies Under the Stars event at Gossamer Grove on Saturday, June 2
Join us for model home tours during the day and a family-friend movie at night
"This is going to be a great community event," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "We hope to see all the happy residents, their friends and families come out to see our new model homes and enjoy the film."
The event will provide attendees with complimentary popcorn and treats, so bring out your blankets to enjoy the almost-summer warm evening. It's also the perfect opportunities for homeshoppers to discover the lifestyle that Gossamer Grove has to offer. The Chateau Series offers eight distinctive home designs with sizes that range from 1,766 to 3,167 square feet. Four more home designs are featured in The Skye Series, with sizes that range from 2,029 to 2,570 square feet.
Community members or anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to visit the Lennar Central Valley Facebook page for updates. Flight Park is located in Gossamer Grove off 7th Standard and Calloway streets.
Gossamer Grove is a masterplanned community that will be built atop more than 1,000 acres and will include, in addition to more than 3,000 homes, two schools, ten parks including Flight Park, meant to pay homage to Shafter's deep-rooted history in aviation, and commercial and retail development, including city services.
For more information on this community or to view move-in ready homes, visit www.lennar.com/
For a list of new home communities throughout the Greater Bakersfield area, visit www.lennar.com/
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
949-283-0202
