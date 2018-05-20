News By Tag
Pegeen.com Flower Girl Dress Company Announces a Price Decrease for their Couture Children's Wear
The quality customers have come to expect from Pegeen.com with dramatic price reductions makes American-Made children's wear company a sure bet for choosing your special occasion dresses and suits.
Pegeen® continues to deliver high quality and unique designs to our customers but because of their new factory and design space they have been able to streamline their process of delivering to their online clientele worldwide. This savings has been passed on by offering the best in couture-quality flower girl dresses, ring bearers, special occasion, bat-mitzvah or pageant dresses through their website. 95% of their customers purchase online by visiting the website, chatting with Pegeen® through their chat or designing their own custom outfit in Pegeen's® exclusive and fun to use virtual program, the Pegeen® Dress-Dreamer.
All dresses and suits are custom made one at a time by exceptional seamstresses in their workshop located just 1 ¼ mile from Disney World. That convenience to the park means their clients and international customers can also visit their factory or design studio while on vacation.
In addition to price decreases up to 15%, Pegeen® has added new ranges to the bling you can add to most dresses, like rose-pink sequins or various new rhinestone trims or the expanded use of Swarovski Crystals in our dresses. Pegeen® uses only the finest of materials sourced worldwide and every design is original. The result makes their children's couture a favorite of brides, mom's and celebrity clients who appreciate luxury with the convenience of an online way to order. Over 200 colors of high quality silk is available in mix and match choices with sizing from Newborn to Plus Sizes.
"With Pegeen's® centralized manufacturing, purchasing power, and superior quality, we are able to pass along these significant savings to our consumers. The robust economy has also afforded us the ability to consolidate shipments and reduce costs. These past 18 months of consumer buying goods 'Made in the USA' are essential to our continued effort to control prices. It is also our hope that the administration continues to cut down on trademark and intellectual property infringement (in our case, inferior Chinese-made goods flooding the fashion market)." said Marg Hyland, Head Designer for Pegeen.com®.
About Pegeen® Flower Girl Dress Company:
Who We Are: Pegeen.com®
For more information about Pegeen® Flower Girl Dress Company products, contact Pegeen® at 407.928.2377, via email found on our contact page or log onto our chat.
Contact
Bill Frank
***@pegeen.com
