 
News By Tag
* Flower Girl Dresses
* Weddings
* Brides
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lake Buena Vista
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
26252423222120

Pegeen.com Flower Girl Dress Company Announces a Price Decrease for their Couture Children's Wear

The quality customers have come to expect from Pegeen.com with dramatic price reductions makes American-Made children's wear company a sure bet for choosing your special occasion dresses and suits.
 
 
Pegeen.com Dress Dreamer
Pegeen.com Dress Dreamer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Flower Girl Dresses
* Weddings
* Brides

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Lake Buena Vista - Florida - US

Subject:
* Deals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Pegeen.com®, the industry leader in US based manufacturing of exquisite children's formal wear, today announced a price reduction on their full collection of silk flower girl dresses and suits effective immediately.

Pegeen® continues to deliver high quality and unique designs to our customers but because of their new factory and design space they have been able to streamline their process of delivering to their online clientele worldwide.  This savings has been passed on by offering the best in couture-quality flower girl dresses, ring bearers, special occasion, bat-mitzvah or pageant dresses through their website.  95% of their customers purchase online by visiting the website, chatting with Pegeen® through their chat or designing their own custom outfit in Pegeen's® exclusive and fun to use virtual program, the Pegeen® Dress-Dreamer.

All dresses and suits are custom made one at a time by exceptional seamstresses in their workshop located just 1 ¼ mile from Disney World.  That convenience to the park means their clients and international customers can also visit their factory or design studio while on vacation.

In addition to price decreases up to 15%, Pegeen® has added new ranges to the bling you can add to most dresses, like rose-pink sequins or various new rhinestone trims or the expanded use of Swarovski Crystals in our dresses. Pegeen® uses only the finest of materials sourced worldwide and every design is original. The result makes their children's couture a favorite of brides, mom's and celebrity clients who appreciate luxury with the convenience of an online way to order.   Over 200 colors of high quality silk is available in mix and match choices with sizing from Newborn to Plus Sizes.

"With Pegeen's® centralized manufacturing, purchasing power, and superior quality, we are able to pass along these significant savings to our consumers. The robust economy has also afforded us the ability to consolidate shipments and reduce costs.  These past 18 months of consumer buying goods 'Made in the USA' are essential to our continued effort to control prices.  It is also our hope that the administration continues to cut down on trademark and intellectual property infringement (in our case, inferior Chinese-made goods flooding the fashion market)." said Marg Hyland, Head Designer for Pegeen.com®. https://www.pegeen.com (https://dress-dreamer.pegeen.com)

About Pegeen® Flower Girl Dress Company:

Who We Are:  Pegeen.com® is an American based designer and manufacturer of Luxury Children's Wear since 1982.  Each flower girl dress, boy's suit, Nutcracker Dress or Bat-Mitzvah or Party dress is made lovingly by skilled artisans and seamstresses, and Headquartered in Orlando, FL just about a mile or two Disney and Universal.  Custom Silk Flower Girl Dresses by Pegeen Couture, are custom made in the USA & ship worldwide.  Our designer flower girl dresses are available in 200 colors and we love what we do each and every day.

For more information about Pegeen® Flower Girl Dress Company products, contact Pegeen® at 407.928.2377, via email found on our contact page or log onto our chat.

Contact
Bill Frank
***@pegeen.com
End
Source:Pegeen.com Flower Girl Dress Company
Email:***@pegeen.com Email Verified
Tags:Flower Girl Dresses, Weddings, Brides
Industry:Fashion
Location:Lake Buena Vista - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PEGEEN.COM News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share