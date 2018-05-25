 
Shapiro Auctions in New York Announcing International & Russian Fine & Decorative Art Auction-June 2

 
 
Maurice Utrillo (French 1883-1955) "Le Moulin de la Galette" Est: $60,000-80,000
Maurice Utrillo (French 1883-1955) "Le Moulin de la Galette" Est: $60,000-80,000
 
NEW YORK - May 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Shapiro Auctions is pleased to announce its June 2nd sale of International & Russian Fine and Decorative Art. The June auction will feature over 400+ lots presenting a range of works from the 19th Century to Post-War and Contemporary across all media, which will be sure to please the tastes of even the most discerning collectors.

One of the highlights for this auction is a work by Maurice Utrillo, "Le Moulin de la Galette," estimated at $60,000-80,000. A classic example of the artist's cityscapes, this painting has a Wally Findlay provenance, is accompanied by an original signed photo-certificate of authenticity, and is featured in the catalogue raisonne. Another work with impressive provenance is "Paysage de Bretagne" by Robert Delaunay (est. $20,000-30,000,) who co-founded the Orphism movement, the work was exhibited at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York, as well as the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston.

European Modernists command attention on June 2nd, with the likes of Domenico Gnoli and M.C. Escher. Gnoli was a brilliant Italian artist who died at the young age of 36. The work on offer, "Fish Market" (est. 40,000-60,000,) is a 1960 still life that blends texture with surrealism, and was exhibited extensively. Following a successful selling of two M.C. Escher prints in our March sale, another edition number of the famous "Belvedere" print has made its way to Shapiro, (est. $15,000-20,000.)

Expanding upon their repertoire of Polish and Eastern European works, Shapiro Auctions will offer several works from these in-demand early 20th century and modern artists. Stanilsav Yulianovich captures the seasons of the year with two landscapes: one depicting a summery meadow view (est. $25,000-35,000,) and the other a chilly creek running through a snow-covered forest ($20,000-30,000.) Modern and contemporary artists like Aleksander Kobzdej (est. $4,000-6,000) and Bozenna Biskupska ($1,500-2,000) will also be available.

Asian art will be represented in this sale through the works of the three most important Vietnamese-French artists: Mai Trung Thu, Le Pho, and Vu Cao Dam. "Mère et enfant" by Le Pho (est. $30,000-40,000,) shows the two figures enveloped in a vibrant garden rendered in the artist's signature Post-Impressionist approach. Mai Thu's "Une Fille Avec L'Echarpe Jaune" showcases the artist's exemplary use of color on silk (est. $32,000-38,000,) while two works by Vu Cao Dam with Wally Findlay provenances display his affinity for poetic figures on delicate backgrounds (est. $22,000-28,000 each.)

Expanding upon the Asian fine art facet of the auction is a rare drawing by one of the most celebrated contemporary Thai artists, Charlemchai Kositpipat, titled "Thippayasathan Nai Chit (Heavenly Place of the Mind,)" 1996 (est. $18,000-25,000.) The drawing shows a temple nestled in a forest landscape with waterfalls by a river, rendered in white crayon and pencil on black paper. While this temple was drawn from the artist's imagination, the intricate and fantastical architecture soon manifested itself as the White Temple in 1997, which is now one of Thailand's biggest attractions.

Shapiro Auctions is known for their expertise in the field of Russian fine art, and this sale puts their knowledge to the forefront with the wide selection of stylistic periods being offered on June 2nd. The shining star of the Russian art portion of the sale is a work by Nikolai Roerich, "Tulola, Sketch for Ladoga Series," 1918 (est. $180,000-250,000,) which was part of the collection of the Roerich Museum in New York from 1923-1935.

Accompanying the Nikolai Roerich is the acclaimed post-impressionist, Konstantin Gorbotov, with his painting of the Volga river, (est. $50,000-70,000) which was exhibited at the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh in their "25th Annual International Exhibition of Paintings" in 1926. Representing the 19th century is a work by Nikolai Nevrev, one of The Wanderers whose painting of a bereaved widow is estimated at $25,000-35,000.

Shapiro Auctions has the pleasure of offering nine rare and important Ukrainian works of Socialist Realist art from the Jurii Maniichuk and Rose Brady Collection. Jurii Maniichuk (1955-2009,) was a Ukrainian-born American lawyer who amassed over 150 works while working in Kiev in the 1990s. Maniichuk made it his mission to preserve socialist realist works for future study. As part of that effort, his widow, Rose Brady, lent nearly half of the collection long-term to the Ukrainian Institute of America in New York, and select works have also been featured at the Brooklyn Museum and in Florida. On offer from this collection are artists like Viola Pushkarova ($3,000-5,000,) Zoya Lerman ($1,000-2,000,) and Natalia Korobova ($1,000-2,000.)

Shapiro Auctions is known for their specialty in the Russian Non-conformist movement, and the selection in the June 2nd sale is sure to entice with a small collection of rare and early works by the famous Oleg Tselkov and Mikhail Chemiakin. Tselkov's multi-colored "Portrait" (est. $40,000-60,000) made in 1960, is a rare example of the artist's early style and a portent of his later pieces. Six works from Mikhail Chemiakin, dated from 1961-1971, shows the progression of the artist's style from when he was 18-28 years old. His "Portrait of Philosopher Pokrovsky" (est. $20,000-25,000,) commands attention with the bright red background and the imposing figure of Pokrovsky leaning into the viewer.

The International & Russian Fine and Decorative Art Auction is truly international in scope, with artists as varied as the Iranian master Mahmoud Farschian, whose rare gouache and watercolor painting was confirmed by the artist himself (est. $10,000-15,000.) The Argentinian-Italian Surrealist, Vito Campanella, mesmerizes by transforming musicians into instruments and invokes Renaissance painting with "Il Concertino Rinascentista" (est. $15,000-20,000.) Topping off the sale are several works of Russian and European decorative art, including silver, gold, enamel, porcelain, jewelry, and Fabergé.

The full selection of works will be on view at Shapiro Auctions in New York at 506 East 74th Street during the preview exhibition as well as by appointment. A full catalog of the lots in the sale is available at http://www.shapiroauctions.com.

