Shapiro Auctions in New York Announcing International & Russian Fine & Decorative Art Auction-June 2
One of the highlights for this auction is a work by Maurice Utrillo, "Le Moulin de la Galette," estimated at $60,000-80,000. A classic example of the artist's cityscapes, this painting has a Wally Findlay provenance, is accompanied by an original signed photo-certificate of authenticity, and is featured in the catalogue raisonne. Another work with impressive provenance is "Paysage de Bretagne" by Robert Delaunay (est. $20,000-30,000,)
European Modernists command attention on June 2nd, with the likes of Domenico Gnoli and M.C. Escher. Gnoli was a brilliant Italian artist who died at the young age of 36. The work on offer, "Fish Market" (est. 40,000-60,000,)
Expanding upon their repertoire of Polish and Eastern European works, Shapiro Auctions will offer several works from these in-demand early 20th century and modern artists. Stanilsav Yulianovich captures the seasons of the year with two landscapes: one depicting a summery meadow view (est. $25,000-35,000,)
Asian art will be represented in this sale through the works of the three most important Vietnamese-French artists: Mai Trung Thu, Le Pho, and Vu Cao Dam. "Mère et enfant" by Le Pho (est. $30,000-40,000,)
Expanding upon the Asian fine art facet of the auction is a rare drawing by one of the most celebrated contemporary Thai artists, Charlemchai Kositpipat, titled "Thippayasathan Nai Chit (Heavenly Place of the Mind,)" 1996 (est. $18,000-25,000.)
Shapiro Auctions is known for their expertise in the field of Russian fine art, and this sale puts their knowledge to the forefront with the wide selection of stylistic periods being offered on June 2nd. The shining star of the Russian art portion of the sale is a work by Nikolai Roerich, "Tulola, Sketch for Ladoga Series," 1918 (est. $180,000-250,000,)
Accompanying the Nikolai Roerich is the acclaimed post-impressionist, Konstantin Gorbotov, with his painting of the Volga river, (est. $50,000-70,000)
Shapiro Auctions has the pleasure of offering nine rare and important Ukrainian works of Socialist Realist art from the Jurii Maniichuk and Rose Brady Collection. Jurii Maniichuk (1955-2009,)
Shapiro Auctions is known for their specialty in the Russian Non-conformist movement, and the selection in the June 2nd sale is sure to entice with a small collection of rare and early works by the famous Oleg Tselkov and Mikhail Chemiakin. Tselkov's multi-colored "Portrait" (est. $40,000-60,000)
The International & Russian Fine and Decorative Art Auction is truly international in scope, with artists as varied as the Iranian master Mahmoud Farschian, whose rare gouache and watercolor painting was confirmed by the artist himself (est. $10,000-15,000.)
The full selection of works will be on view at Shapiro Auctions in New York at 506 East 74th Street during the preview exhibition as well as by appointment. A full catalog of the lots in the sale is available at http://www.shapiroauctions.com.
