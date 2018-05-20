Gary Rome Hyundai Awards Car to Deserving High School Graduate

Gary Rome Hyundai's "Year of Excellence" campaign will be selecting an exceptional high school senior to award a free 2018 Hyundai Accent. The giveaway selection will take place on the Holyoke High School track on Friday, June 1 at 9:45 AM.

-- Gary Rome Hyundai's "Year of Excellence" campaign will be selecting an exceptional high school senior to award a free 2018 Hyundai Accent. The giveaway selection will take place on the Holyoke High School track on Friday, June 1 at 9:45 am during their Class Day event.There were over 175 eligible students from Holyoke High School and William J. Dean Technical High School that were eligible to win the Hyundai Accent. 15 Finalists were selected earlier in the week at random to participate in the giveaway on June 1. Twelve students are from Holyoke High School and three are from Dean Tech.Gary Rome states, "I am so pleased to be able to give away a brand new 2018 Hyundai accent to a qualified high school student. As a member of the community I feel compelled to make a difference and give back what was so freely given to me. I hope that our initiative called the 'Year of Excellence' has made a difference for some of the students causing them to try harder and become more focused."On Friday June 1, Gary Rome will announce the 15 finalists during the Class Day event inside the Holyoke High School gymnasium and each student will select a key at random. They will exit to the track behind the school to take turns attempting to use their selected key to open the Hyundai Accent.About: Year of ExcellenceThe "Year of Excellence" is a campaign that began at the beginning of the school year to encourage high school seniors from Holyoke High School and Dean Tech to excel in their senior year of high school. Students in the drawing had to maintain a 3.0 GPA by the end of their senior year, have fewer than 6 absences and tardies, and have fewer than 3 discipline referrals.A second opportunity to win was given to students through a "most improved" category. These seniors had to have raised their GPA, improved their attendance, and decreased their discipline referrals during their senior year. These students have been nominated to be entered in the drawing by their guidance counselors.About: Gary Rome HyundaiGary Rome Hyundai is based in Holyoke, Massachusetts and provides Hyundai sales and service to all of Massachusetts and Connecticut. When you visit the brand-new dealership, expect exceptional customer service that you deserve. At Gary Rome Hyundai, we treat you like family. For more information, visit www.garyromehyundai.com.