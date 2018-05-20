AdvisoryWorld to Sponsor and Exhibit at United Planners 2018 Annual Partners Conference

AdvisoryWorld

-- AdvisoryWorld (www.advisoryworld.com)a leading software provider for financial advisors, today announced that they will be attending United Planners Annual Partners Conference from May 30 – June 1, 2018, at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, AZ. AdvisoryWorld representatives Ed Fahlstrom, VP of National Sales, and Jon Moscrop, Solutions Specialist, will be in attendance, exhibiting AdvisoryWorld's industry-leading applications in the Arizona Room.Since 2013, United Planners (UP) has made AdvisoryWorld's technology available to its advisors, and over time, its integrations with AdvisoryWorld have further deepened. Today, UP advisors can integrate AdvisoryWorld's Reports on Demand, SCANalytics, ACQUIRE, and the Advisor Proposal Generator applications into their practices, all of which are integrated with other leading advisor technology including Albridge, Orion Advisor Services, and Redtail among others.Reports On Demand generates powerful, client-ready reports accessed via an advisor's CRM, portfolio management or financial planning software of choice, including Redtail, Salesforce, Orion Advisor Services, and Albridge et al. For advisors looking for more detailed comparative analytics in their reports, the SCANalytics app performs industry-leading investment and portfolio analysis with which advisors can assess diversification and performance-based statistics, including investment overlap, max. drawdown, and up and down market capture.With the Advisor Proposal Generator (APG), advisors enter prospect information, establish a risk profile, review existing accounts, and compare proposed accounts, ultimately generating proposal documents and investment policy statements among several other FINRA reviewed reports. ACQUIRE is a white-labeled, prospect-facing application accessed via an advisor's website. The prospect is guided through a fully customizable goal and risk profile questionnaire that then points to a recommended model asset allocation. When bundled with AdvisoryWorld's Advisor Proposal Generator, ACQUIRE acts as the front-end to a full prospect-to-new-account opening digital process.In addition to providing advisors with white-labeled client experiences, reports and proposals, AdvisoryWorld technology enables RIAs and other investment professionals to optimize portfolios using the efficient frontier as well as analyze risk metrics and manage risk by using several Modern Portfolio Theory statistics such as Alpha, Beta, R2, Sharpe Ratio and Correlation. For more information, please visit AdvisoryWorld's UP Annual Partners Conference booth in the Arizona Room, or visit www.advisoryworld.com.# # #AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 35,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.