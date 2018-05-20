News By Tag
The Spruill Arts Guild Raises Over $40,000 for the Spruill Center for the Arts
Artistic Affair is the largest fundraising event for the Spruill Center for the Arts and this year's event was a huge success.
"Thanks to the hard work of our volunteer members, the Spruill Arts Guild had our most successful Artistic Affair this year," said Spruill Arts Guild President, June Morris. "One hundred percent of our proceeds are donated annually to the Spruill Center to support bringing arts education to children and adults. The Spruill Center for the Arts plays an important role in the cultural life of our metro Atlanta community, and the Guild is proud to be a part of it."
The Spruill Arts Guild is a women's group that focuses on supporting the Center through fundraising and hospitality. They have raised more than $1 million to support the mission and programming of Spruill Arts. Additionally the Guild also provides food and warm hospitality for Spruill Gallery opening receptions and for many other events.
About the Spruill Center for the Arts
The Spruill Center for the Arts is a private, non-profit organization offering an extensive and diverse program of arts classes for all ages and skill levels. The Spruill Gallery, located at 4681 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA features professional artist exhibition series, special events and is the home of the "EVERYTHING WILL BE OK" mural. More information about the Spruill Center for the Arts and complete Course listings can be found by visiting http://www.spruillarts.org.
