Industry News





Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Doral Isles Real Estate as a New Gold Member
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - May 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes Doral Isles Real Estate as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Doral Isles Real Estate will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Doral Isles Real Estate!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Doral Isles Real Estate

Sun, Sand and Surf bring people from all around the world to Miami. We are a destination most dream of, Let us make it a reality. We strive to provide our customers with the best service for a positive real estate experience.

As Realtors with access to state-of-the-art marketing and technology, our team is able to deliver proven results on a variety of real estate transactions. Whether you are looking for a single family home, commercial or luxury property, We can assist you with the purchase or sale of your real estate investment.

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

doralchamberofcommerce.org

Contact
Gladys Benitez
Owner & Broker
gladysdbr@gmail.com
305-599-1404
Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2018
Click to Share