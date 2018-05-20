News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes M&A Insurance & Financial Services, Inc as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to M&A Insurance & Financial Services,, Inc.!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About M&A Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.
Since 1984, M&A Insurance & Financial Services,, Inc. has been committed to providing Florida residents sound, quality solutions to their insurance and retirement needs. We are a family agency, where you find the same smiling faces servicing clients and agents alike year after year.
More than just an insurance agency, we provide our clients with a wide range of products and services that most agencies are unable or unwilling to provide. Unlike most agencies, we do not disappear after you purchase a product or service. We will be there to assist you with any question you may have.
http://www.mandainsurance.com/
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamberofcommerce.org/
Contact
Yvian Romo
Vice President
yvi@mandainsurance.com
3055940774
