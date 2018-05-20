Cheapfaremart Recently Launched Flight Booking Services for FIFA World Cup 2018 RUSSIA

cheapfaremart logo

-- Cheapfaremart today announced the availability of flight booking services for FIFA World Cup 2018 RUSSIA. Interested travelers and football enthusiasts can secure their tickets with airlines offering their flight services to the cities or nearby cities hosting different matches of FIFA. The matches are scheduled in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018.The travel agency, which is accredited to ARC, is facilitating the booking of one-way and round-trip flights globally. Travelers can book from key cities in Asia, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and Americas to the neighboring airports of FIFA World Cup 2018 match venues.This quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA (The International Federation of Association Football) has declared its match venues as Kaliningrad, Kazan, Krasnodar, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, Volgograd, Yaroslavl, and Yekaterinburg.On a question about group flight booking, Aftaf Ahmad, Co-founder, Cheapfaremart said, "Corporates and educational institutions looking forward to organizing a trip to these venues can also seek booking under this flagship booking service under the terms of its group travel flight booking." It's to be noted that the travel agency has recently launched its group flight booking services.The travel agency which is largely known for offering flight booking services under the economy class has extended the ticket booking for FIFA World Cup 2018 RUSSIA matches to the first-class and business-class flights. The move is likely to benefit millions of football fans on the planet who want to support their teams and players while enjoying the biggest carnival of football.The travel agency has secured the due permission from ARC (Airlines Reporting Corporation)for offering the service to its customers in the US and abroad. The attempt will also help in decongesting the flight routes to Russia in the wake of the month-long event.Cheapfaremart LLC, based in Orlando, FL 32835, US is an online travel company that enables people and businesses to explore the world. We are a team of travel enthusiasts, digital marketers and tech junkies committed to make your travel planning easier and more cost-efficient, the trip comfortable, and the resulting experience rewarding and unforgettable.