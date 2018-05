Postman Pat returns to Hertford Post Office

At 10 o'clock on Tuesday 5th June, Her Worship the Mayor of Hertford, Councillor Mrs Beryl Wrangles will officially welcome back an old friend to Hertford Post Office.

-- The Postman Pat in question is an NSPCC collection box, so Mrs Wrangles will also be joined by representatives of Hertfordshire's NSPCC branch. If you visited Hertford's old Post Office in Post Office Walk, you may remember the metre-high Postman Pat NSPCC collection box. Pat's friendly presence was responsible for yearly collections of around £250, so he was very much missed when the Post Office moved to Maidenhead Street.However, Pat found a champion in Martin Alcock, NSPCC Treasurer for Hertfordshire, who launched a rescue mission to free Pat from where he'd been languishing in the old building and return him to his rightful place at the hub of the community. To read the full story of what turned out to be an international rescue mission, visit the News section of the UOE website - www.uoe.co.uk.UOE will celebrate Pat's return with activities and a competition for pre-school kids on 5 June. From then on, children will be able to visit him in his new home whenever they're in Hertford town centre.For more information, visit https://www.uoe.co.uk/