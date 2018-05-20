The Casio Digital Watch For This Year

The Japanese watch making giant Casio has expanded their collection of digital watches. Like other years, this year also the brand has introduced some digital watches that have impacted the world of horology.

-- It has come to news that Casio has announced the unveiling of their collection of digital watches. This has created a lot of buzz among the worldwide watch lovers.Casio, one of the major watch makers from Japan has come out with their expanded collection of digital watches. This brand is known for their efficient watch making. Among the collections that contain digital watches are Youth, Pro Trek, Outdoor and G-Shock.A Casio digital watch is not less than a smart watch. It has all the features that a smart watch contains and also behaves like them.One of the new Casio digital watches is the G-Shock GLX-150-4DR watch. This sleek and colourful watch is a fashionable and precise piece. Made with resin, this contemporary wrist watch is facilitated with day-date and world time features. The 55mm orange dial gives the watch a splashy look. 200 meters water resistance tagging of this model keeps it safe from water caused troubles. This quartz watch has a battery that keeps it always charged. Its strap is made of resin that keeps it enduring and also comfortable. It is one of the digital watches that have been presented by the brand this year.The Youth HDD-600G-9AVDF watch is also a new Casio digital watch which is a sleek and also youthful in its appearance. This chronograph watch features alarm clock that alerts a wearer at pre-set time. Made for the modern stylish professional men, this timepiece with its 42mm resin case makes it a versatile and long-lasting one. The solid structure of this model makes it a lifetime piece for a wearer. Its grey dial makes the piece appealing. This battery controlled quartz watch makes it always running with full energy. A push button at the right part of the case is beneficial for a wearer in changing the time when needed. The resin made strap has been applied in blue that produces a sporty essence and also comforts a wearer's wrist. Mineral crystal glass covers the dial and also protects the model from scratches. 100 meters water resistance tagging of this model keeps it safe from any kind of water caused troubles.A Casio digital watch is adventurous in spirit combined with its efficient timekeeping.The Prime is one of the leading watch retailers that have the largest stock of luxury and fashion watches with more than 25 years of experience in this sector. It deals with watch brands like Omega, TAG Heuer, Tissot, Rado, Casio, Citizen, Fossil and others. Their wonderfully decorated watch shops are situated in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur.: https://www.theprimewatches.com/