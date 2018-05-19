 
Learn all about EFT at "Love Never Fails" May 29th, 2018 on Boldbravemedia.com

Emotional Freedom Technique will be explained by expert Laurel Brooks next Tuesday at 6:00PM ET.
 
 
SEATTLE - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Laurel Brooks explains EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique)  on "Love Never Fails" May 29, Tuesday, at 6:00 PM ET with host Marilyn Redmond on Boldbravemedia.com.  This new live call in talk radio show has innovative conversations beyond the conventional topics on the air.  Join the show weekly for pioneering information that will enhance your life. Call in with your questions to 866-451-1451 for answers from Marilyn's extensive expertise.

Her varied topics each week could be Holistic Health, Healing, Flower Essences, Qigong, Therapeutic Hypnosis, Negative Entities, Past Life Regression, Empowerment & Self-Esteem. Relationships, Domestic Violence, Addictions & the Family, Educational Excellence, Teaching & Workshops, Spiritual & Metaphysical, Channeling Ascended Masters & Archangels, Psychic & Tarot Readings, Inspirational, Art-Portraits (angels, pets, and family members) & commissions. Call her and tell her your topic suggestions.

Marilyn books are at Amazon.com.  They include "Roses Have Thorns Encouragement on Evolving from Pain to Joy", The Real Meaning of 2012, A New Paradigm Bringing Heaven to Earth, Paradigm Busters, Reveal the Real You", "Road to Success", "Finding Reality, Beyond Fear", and several EBooks as "Peace on Earth Finding a New Life", "Vasanas: The Gifts that Show Us the Way", "All Time Victim: Domestic Violence", "Incest, Love Heals the Soul," and Spiritual Alignment: Are You Ready for 2012?  All her books provide inspiration, answers, and tools to enhance your life.

In addition, Marilyn is an International award winning writer, author, artist, and poet. Her monthly column is in The Sussex Newspaper on the internet, as their wellness and spirituality expert. Marilyn channels Ascended Masters, Archangels, and your family members passed over. For counseling, your angel portraits, and  psychic readings contact her at her web site below.

Her angel experiences are the topic for the  June 5, 2018 show.. Don't miss this electrifying show on Tuesday afternoon for "Love Never Fails" . Call in with your questions.

Hear exciting cutting edge programs that go beyond  old ideas and understanding at 6:00 PM ET on Boldbravemedia, 866-451-1451.  , See her  books at Amazon.com, her blog at marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com, and her many lectures, interviews and spiritual information on You Tube. Check out her web site at angelicasgifts.com.

Marilyn Redmond
***@angelicasgifts.com
