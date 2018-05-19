Dūcere announces partial MBA scholarships for Mentor alumni & financial service ind. professionals

Contact

-- Dūcere Global Business School (Dūcere) Founder & Executive Director Mathew Jacobson has announced an exciting partial scholarship opportunity for twelve Mentor Education past students (alumni) and financial service industry professionals to undertake their Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Innovation and Leadership.Commenting further on the announcement Mathew Jacobson said he believed the partial scholarship opportunity to undertake the MBA starting in this October's intake, will act as an incentive for many industry practitioners seeking a course that links formal tertiary education with real-world experience."Dūcere and the University of Canberra* have come together to produce this ground-breaking MBA, delivered nationally online and provides students with the opportunity to solve real business problems as part of their learning.", said Mathew Jacobson."The MBA is integrated with Dūcere's global faculty, comprised of hundreds of world leaders from Presidents and past Prime Ministers, to Nobel Prize winners; has no exams and embeds projects with organisations including NAB, KPMG, SEEK and the Federal Government amongst others".This unique MBA was acknowledged as a finalist in the 2017 Australian Financial Review Higher Education Awards for Industry Engagement. The Australian newspaper said:Dūcere works with some of the world's largest and most dynamic organisations, delivering shared value through MBA projects. Through access to dynamic groups of experienced industry professionals, working with the support of leading academics, Dūcere's industry partners receive highly valuable IP that solves real strategic challenges, whilst giving students learnings beyond academic material.Mathew Jacobson continued, "The MBA is a project – based curriculum in which students apply everything learnt to real-world situations and practical business challenges. Being immersed in the MBA's challenges and working within team environments and industry partners, students will develop important commercial skills they can apply and deliver in their professional and commercial endeavours".Mentor Education founder and director Dr Mark Sinclair said, "We are passionate about the role we play and contribution to the next generation of financial service industry professionals."The sector is facing significant challenges and needs to retain its best practitioners. We believe that this MBA, delivered by Ducere in partnership with the University of Canberra is a fantastic opportunity to not only learn and apply their significant expertise, but to be acknowledged accordingly with one of the highest academic designations"Partial MBA Scholarship opportunities and enquiries for the October 2018 intake and beyond are now open. Mentor Alumni and financial service industry professionals should contact Trent Stone at Mentor Education by email trent@mentor.edu.au or call on 1800 915 112 for details.Mr. Joe Perri, Joe Perri & Associates Pty LtdTelephone: +61 3 9324 0362Mobile: +61 412 112 545Email: jperri@joeperri.com.au