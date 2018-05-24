Southern Ocean Chamber Summer After Hours at Thundering Surf Flow House on June 19

Network the night away while touring the amazing updates at the Thundering Surf Water Park in Beach Haven. Make summer connections with Southern Ocean Chamber members, while enjoying beer, wine and light bites from 7-9pm

-- Start off a successful summer by soaking up some new contacts at this unique business after hours happening June 19 from 7 to 9 pm. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Thundering Surf/Flow House and Jetty welcome all businesses to make new connections while touring the fantastic updated facilities.The event will be held at The Thundering Surf Water Park at 300 Taylor Avenue in Beach Haven. Attendees will have a chance to tour all the new amenities the park is now offering, try the Flow House, network with chamber members and enjoy beer, wine and light bites. Dress appropriately for an evening at the water park, and take this opportunity to make the most of this one of kind business event.This private business event is free with RSVP to Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce by calling 609 494 7211, emailing to info@sochamber.com or by stopping into their visitor center at 265 W Ninth St in Ship Bottom. For more information go to www.visitLBIregion.com or follow on social @southernoceanchamber and @lbiregion.