CEO, Mona Clayton, RN and Seasoned Nurses Recruit Future Nurses from South Central
#Future100K Gains Momentum from Watts, CA Residents at "Walking the Red Carpet" Event
Future Nurses from South Central Los Angeles and the Watts community learned about how to work toward a successful nursing career at the "red carpet" event on May 19, 2018 at the Watts Civic Center, located on 103rd and Central Avenue. The event hosted by The Nurses Pub Foundation demonstrated its efforts to grow the love of nursing, share the passion for nursing and inspire future nurses.
The organizer and CEO of the Nurses Pub Foundation, Mona Clayton, MSN, RN, and guest nursing panelists guided future and current students toward success in their nursing careers to kick off the #future100k global recruitment nursing campaign.
The brainchild of the "Walking the Red Carpet" event was Ms. Clayton, a former Watts resident, who felt the need to give back to the community where she lived for many of her formative years. Supported by the Los Angeles Housing Authority, Watts/LA Work Source and Councilman Buscaino's office, the event proved to be successful for inspiring the audience and proving to the attendees that becoming a nursing professional is not impossible.
"The purpose of the #future100k outreach is to attract at least 100,000 future nurses globally, "stated Clayton. "My outreach is for individuals who feel that no matter their economic status, racial background, single parent status or gender, a career in nursing is possible. Our first stop in Watts, was a tremendous outcome, bringing the feel of success and celebrity to the community."
Clayton, a registered nurse, inspirational speaker and author of "Surviving the Journey—As Painlessly As Possible" is on a mission to become the global spokesperson for nursing. According to Clayton, everywhere from Africa, Asia to the Philippines, and the USA, nursing is a part of every culture.
"What started off as what I considered my ministry is now growing larger daily and I believe I will reach the 100,000 future nurses,"she said.
"Los Angeles Housing Authority" Executive, Mr. John King welcomed the guests and opened the event with a speech about the community and where the housing authority is headed for the community.
Some of the highlights during the panel discussion were Melody Harvey, RN, a labor and delivery nurse, who enhanced the panel discussion with her revelation of being skilled in her duties as a nurse. She told the audience that her first delivery was the the child of a relative, which is what inspired her 29-year career in nursing.
Maury Hopkins, BSN, RN, who actually started as one of the "future nurses" attending all of Nurses Pub events, discussed how moving from a lab technician to a Psychiatric Emergency Room Nurse was not impossible and that persistence was the key to a successful outcome.
Nurse Anthony Hines, BSN, RN-BC lent hope to future nurses with his testimony of starting nursing at a late age. Now at 50 years old he has successfully completed his Nurse Practitioner education. Hines made a point of letting the audience know the sacrifices that need to be made like moving back home with parents in order to complete the education.
The event was filled with energy, excitement and photographers, but nothing topped off the event quite like the red carpet that the attendees got to walk on.
Some of the schools in attendance were National University, Union Institute & University and Grand Canyon University. Jorge Castillo, a human resources specialist for the City of Carson, CA was a guest speaker and presented a dynamic speech regarding human resource etiquette like how to dress for success, landing the gig as well as tips on resume submission. Mr. Castillo provided hope for future job seekers with his testimony of persistence.
http://www.nursemona.com
