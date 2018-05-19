News By Tag
Paintings attributed to Frankenthaler, Sargent, Zao Wou-Ki highlight Woodshed's June 7th art auction
Artworks attributed to American painters Helen Frankenthaler and John Singer Sargent, plus an untitled abstract oil painting attributed to Chinese-French artist Zao Wou-Ki, are expected star lots in Woodshed Art Auctions' June 7th online auction.
Live bidding will start at 5:30 pm Eastern time. A full catalog, showing all 218 lots, can be seen now, at www.woodshedartauctions.com, and the online bidding platform LiveAuctioneers.com. People can register to bid on either site. Live previews can be arranged, by appointment only, at Woodshed's Franklin gallery. Call 508-533-6277 or e-mail bruce@woodshedartauctions.com.
The auction comprises paintings, drawings and prints from estates and private collections in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and South America. Artists represented include Picasso, Kline, de Koning, Monet, Warhol, Basquiat, Toulouse-Lautrec, Wifredo Lam and others. There are also four contemporary works by the notorious British graffiti artist Banksy.
"This month's lively selection arrived from collectors and estates all across the Western world," said Bruce Wood of Woodshed Art Auctions. "However, one of the more interesting ones, the watercolor attributed to John Singer Sargent, emerged from a collection very close to our gallery. I'm constantly amazed by the depth of artworks that are scurried away in New England estates."
The watercolor attributed to Sargent (Am., 1856-1925) is titled Classical Interior with Reflecting Pool and carries a pre-sale estimate of $30,000-$60,000. It came out of a private collection in Connecticut but was reported as purchased around 1930 in London, then descended in the family to its current owners. The work is artist signed and is housed in a 15 ¾ inch by 15 ½ inch frame.
The paintings attributed to Zao Wou-Ki (1920-2013) and Helen Frankenthaler (Am., 1928-2011) both carry far greater estimates, however. The untitled, unframed abstract oil on canvas that has Zao Wou-Ki's signature could well end up being the auction's top lot, with a robust estimate of $100,000-$200,000. The 20 ¼ inch by 34 inch canvas shows a chop and export sticker on verso.
The signed, untitled, unstretched oil on canvas attributed to Helen Frankenthaler, an influential character within the Color Field movement, is impressive at 60 inches by 89 inches and boasts an equally hefty estimate of $80,000-$120,000. The work was in a private California collection and had previously been obtained from the Kootz Gallery in New York City, sometime around 1970.
A signed rendering of the iconic LOVE painting, attributed to the recently deceased artist Robert Indiana (Am., 1928-2018), in a 15 ¾ inch by 15 ½ inch frame, should hit $5,000-$8,000. Also, a
pastel on paper attributed to Cuban artist Wifredo Lam (1902-1982), titled Sans Titre, signed and dated (1959) lower right, 22 ½ inches by 18 inches (sight), should hammer for $20,000-$30,000.
Two works have estimates of $30,000-$50,000. One is a mixed media on paper (graphite, ink, acrylic and silk screen) attributed to Andy Warhol (Am., 1928-1987), titled Double Elvis. It's signed front and reverse and is verso marked with the stamp of Coopers International Auctions, with a reference number. It comes with a COA from Bonnier Art Services in Toulouse, France.
The other is an oil on canvas painting attributed to Thomas Sidney Moran (Am., 1837-1926), titled Venice Canal. The work, signed and 17 ½ inches by 27 ½ inches, framed, came out of a private South Carolina collection. Also, a painting attributed to Beatrix Potter (Br., 1886-1943), titled Happy Pair, depicting two attired rabbits under an umbrella, should hit $30,000-$40,000.
An oil on canvas attributed to Charles Henry Alston (Am., 1907-1977), signed lower right and 21 ½ inches by 39 inches, has an estimate of $15,000-$20,000. Alston was an African-American painter, sculptor, illustrator, muralist and teacher who lived and worked in Harlem, in New York City. He was active in the Harlem Renaissance and substantially enriched Harlem's cultural life.
An oil on canvas mounted to board attributed to Gino Severini (It., 1883-1966), titled Still Life with Fruit and Pitcher, signed and housed in a 21 inch by 26 inch frame, is expected to realize $20,000-$30,000. Also, a watercolor on paper with figures, done in the manner of Andre Derain (Fr., 1880-1954), signed lower right and stamped verso, carries an estimate of $10,000-$15,000.
Also up for bid will be an oil on canvas attributed to Edgar Alwin Payne (Am., 1882-1947), titled Mountain Landscape, signed, 14 inches by 17 inches in the frame (est. $15,000-$25,000);
The auction also features a collection of photographs by American artists who studied with the photographer Harry Callahan (Am., 1912-1999), an innovator known as much for his work in color as his work in black and white. In 1955, his photos were included in The Family of Man, MoMA's international touring exhibition. In 1996, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts.
For more information about Woodshed Art Auctions and the Artworks from International Estates Auction planned for Thursday, June 7th, please visit www.woodshedartauctions.com.
Contact
Bruce Wood
***@woodshedartauctions.com
End
