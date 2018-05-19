Paintings attributed to Frankenthaler, Sargent, Zao Wou-Ki highlight Woodshed's June 7th art auction

Artworks attributed to American painters Helen Frankenthaler and John Singer Sargent, plus an untitled abstract oil painting attributed to Chinese-French artist Zao Wou-Ki, are expected star lots in Woodshed Art Auctions' June 7th online auction.