2018 Denver Parade of Homes Announces First Group of Sponsors
BAC/Ferguson, Fireplace Warehouse, Samsung, and U.S. Bank Sign-on as Associate Sponsors for Denver's Home Showcase Tradition
The announcement was made today by Karna Pryor, 2018 co-chair of the Parade of Homes and marketing manager for TRI Pointe Homes. "The Parade of Homes is the premier event bringing together the homebuilding industry and affiliates each year in greater Denver," stated Pryor. "The Parade is made possible by our participating home builders, developers, and incredible sponsors like BAC/Ferguson, Fireplace Warehouse, Samsung, and U.S. Bank."
Entering its 33rd year, the 2018 Parade of Homes will showcase a wide-range of new homes, from no-maintenance townhomes and paired homes to custom built, high-end luxury, state-of-the-
The Parade of Homes is free, self-guided and open to the public. Plan your tour online at paradeofhomesdenver.com and visit participating homes and communities on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. starting on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 through Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. The full list of participating builders and communities will be announced in the near future.
###
ABOUT PARADE OF HOMES
The Parade of Homes is produced by the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) to showcase our builder community and to promote the home building industry. The Parade of Homes showcases a variety of homes from new build luxury to custom, master planned or 55+ communities.To learn more, visit paradeofhomesdenver.com and connect with us on Instagram @paradeofhomesdenver, Facebook @paradeofhomesdenver, and Twitter @paradehomesden.
ABOUT HOME BUILDERS ASSOCIATION OF METRO DENVER
Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver (HBA) is a trade association representing businesses involved in the residential development, construction and remodeling industry in the Denver metro region. Members include homebuilders, land developers, remodelers, architects, mortgage lenders, building material suppliers and subcontractors. To learn more, visit hbadenver.com (http://www.hbadenver.com) and connect with us on Facebook @Home-Builders-
