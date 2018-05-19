News By Tag
25th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival Seeking Local Talent For Community Stage
Performers of all ages—from pre-school dance ensembles to local mariachi bands—are welcome.
Performers of all ages—from pre-school dance ensembles to local mariachi bands—are welcome. Performances take place on the hour from noon to 6 p.m. both days. Slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and performances cannot exceed 40 minutes. Acts are chosen at the discretion of the festival committee.
The deadline for entries is July 2. To apply, go to www.oxnardsalsafestival.com/
The 25th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented by the Oxnard Downtowners (http://oxnarddowntowners.org/
The two‐day event draws an estimated 40,000 festivalgoers. Event highlights include live entertainment, a salsa tasting tent, an eclectic vendor marketplace, international foods, a kids' play zone, a salsa recipe contest and the popular, "Dancing with our Community Stars" dance contest and charity fundraiser. Event admission and parking are free. Main stage concert venue open seating is $5. For more information, go to www.oxnardsalsafestival.com.
