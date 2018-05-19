 
News By Tag
* Oxnard Salsa Festival
* Community Stage
* Youth Performers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oxnard
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

25th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival Seeking Local Talent For Community Stage

Performers of all ages—from pre-school dance ensembles to local mariachi bands—are welcome.
 
 
Oxnard Salsa Festival, Credit:Z Studios
Oxnard Salsa Festival, Credit:Z Studios
OXNARD, Calif. - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Local performers have the opportunity to show off their talent at the 25th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival. Festival organizers are accepting applications from dance groups, musicians and singers who would like to perform on the festival's Community Stage Saturday and Sunday July 28 and 29 in historic downtown Oxnard at Plaza Park (Fifth and "B" streets).

Performers of all ages—from pre-school dance ensembles to local mariachi bands—are welcome. Performances take place on the hour from noon to 6 p.m. both days. Slots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis and performances cannot exceed 40 minutes. Acts are chosen at the discretion of the festival committee.

The deadline for entries is July 2. To apply, go to www.oxnardsalsafestival.com/community-stage, call 805-535-4060 or email info@oxnardsalsafestival.com.

The 25th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented by the Oxnard Downtowners (http://oxnarddowntowners.org/) and sponsored by Bud Light, Gold Coast Broadcasting, Mission Foods, Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau and other community partners.

The two‐day event draws an estimated 40,000 festivalgoers. Event highlights include live entertainment, a salsa tasting tent, an eclectic vendor marketplace, international foods, a kids' play zone, a salsa recipe contest and the popular, "Dancing with our Community Stars" dance contest and charity fundraiser. Event admission and parking are free. Main stage concert venue open seating is $5. For more information, go to www.oxnardsalsafestival.com.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Oxnard Salsa Festival, Community Stage, Youth Performers
Industry:Event
Location:Oxnard - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Oxnard Salsa Festival News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share