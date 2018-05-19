News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ozery Bakery To Showcase New Product Innovations At International Dairy Deli Bakery Show
Family-Owned Baked Goods Company Expands Product Line to Include Cocoa Snacking Rounds and Organic Lavash Crackers
Ozery Bakery continues to innovate and expand their product offerings within the bread category with the launch of their new Organic Lavash Crackers, made from nutrient-dense grains, fruits and seeds which are available in four enjoyable flavors; Spelt, Multi-Grain & Seeds, Apple & Quinoa and Cranberry & Grains. The crackers are individually wrapped for freshness, easy accessibility, and on-the-go convenience. The Organic Crackers pair nicely with cheeses and/or a jam spread, which will elevate any Charcuterie board.
One of Ozery Bakery fan favorites products, the Snacking Rounds will be launched in two new cocoa flavors, Banana Cocoa and Cherry Cocoa Snacking Rounds. These bite-size 60 or 70-calorie snacks are made with real pieces of all-natural cherries and bananas and grains bringing the perfect amount of flavor to each bite. Like all Ozery Bakery products, they're non-GMO, contain no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and will be available on shelves in leading grocers nationwide late June.
Completing the lineup, Ozery Bakery will also be showcasing their Vegan Brioche Bites and Buns. The flavorsome, fluffy and light Brioche is made using no eggs or dairy products. The buns are the perfect vegan-friendly complement for burgers, and the bites are great for snacking on their own or warmed with jam.
"At Ozery Bakery we are committed to relentlessly striving to bake better bread options and do better for our customers, team members, communities and the planet" says Alon Ozery, CEO and Founder of Ozery Bakery. "We love making great tasting and wholesome products that put a smile on our consumer faces and are excited to be back at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Show to show our new products".
In addition, blogger, Amber St Peter from lifestyle and wellness site Good Saint, will be at the Ozery Bakery Booth #6032 creating tasty vegan and non-vegan recipes highlighting the versatility of the new products.
International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Tradeshow will be held from June 10-12, 2018 at Morial Convention Center located at 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130. Attendees are invited to stop by Ozery Bakery's Booth 6032 to sample their latest products. For more information on the show, please visit www.iddba.org. For more information on Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com.
###
About Ozery Bakery:
Ozery Bakery is a family-owned bakery founded on the promise to make superior quality bread from real, premium ingredients without compromise. Combining traditional methods, international influences, carefully selected ingredients and a modern sensibility, Ozery Bakery's fresh-baked, healthy bread fuels your life in a way that simply feels good. Ozery Bakery began as a sandwich shop Alon and his father, Al started in downtown Toronto. Soon, Guy joined in to help and a family business was born. Today, Alon and Guy manage the business together. To learn more about Ozery Bakery, please visit http://ozerybakery.com find us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse