Fourth Annual Charity Ascent to Hike Herman Gulch Trail
Charity Hike Brings on Two New Charity Partners with Rocky Mountain Microfinance Institute and the Commons on Champa
The biggest change for 2018, is our partnership with two new charity partners that are highly involved in propagating entrepreneurship and educating small business owners - the Rocky Mountain Microfinance Institute (RMMFI) and the Commons on Champa (COC). RMMFI is a community creating economic and social mobility through entrepreneurship. They help curious people transform into serious entrepreneurs through personal, business, and financial investments.
COC is a public hub for entrepreneurship and is a first-of-its-
The second change is the move from a fourteener hike to a 6.5 mile hike at Herman Gulch just past Idaho Springs, Colorado. In an effort to make the hike more accessible to our community, we chose a hike that is just less than an hour outside the city and will accommodate a broader range of hiking skill levels.
The hike will take place on August 10th, 2018 starting at 8 AM and will conclude at Tommyknockers to cheers to a mission accomplished!
The Fourth Annual Charity Ascent of Herman Gulch
When: Friday, August 10th at 8:00 AM
Where: Herman Gulch, Colorado
After Party: 12 PM to 2 PM at Tommyknockers in Idaho Springs. Apps and beverages will be provided.
Ticket Prices & Donations
-$100 donation per individual hiker (inclusive of event entrance, t-shirt, and after party)
-$500 donation for a company sponsored (and company matched) team of 4 hikers (inclusive of event entrance, t-shirts, and after party)
-$500 donation for a team of 4 hikers (inclusive of event entrance, t-shirts, and after party)
-$50 donation per non-hiker (inclusive of t-shirt, and after party)
-Non-ticket donations will also be accepted for both charity partner organizations.
Register for the event here: https://www.tworld.com/
About Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain
Transworld Business Advisors - Rocky Mountain is the top business brokerage firm in the state, with the highest number and widest range of listings. The company helps entrepreneurs buy and sell businesses in Colorado, with a focus on helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future. Transworld serves the Rocky Mountain Region, including Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico by offering business brokerage, mergers and acquisitions, and franchise consulting and development services. To learn more Transworld - Rocky Mountain, visit www.tworlddenver.com.
Contact
Marketing Manager
***@tworlddenver.com
