Envisioning Justice Citywide Conversation on Incarceration: Bronzeville Open House

-- Throughout the month of May, open house events produced by Illinois Humanities and Envisioning Justice community partners (Hubs) to bring Chicagoans from all areas and walks of life to the same table are being held. The Open Houses celebrate the culmination of a ten-week session of arts education classes and community discussion programs. Stop by to see how communities across the city are using the arts and humanities to envision positive changes to the criminal justice system.Come celebrate and learn more about Bright Star Community Outreach and the work happening in the Bronzeville community at their Open House Block Party. Free food, drinks, games and entertainment will be offered.Roberts Temple COGIC, 4021 S. State Street, ChicagoSaturday, May 263:00 pm to 7:00 pmThe mission of Bright Star Community Outreach (BSCO) in Bronzeville is to empower residents to share in responsibility of building community through resource development and collaborative partnerships. They accomplish their goals by developing innovative performance-based practices and programs to address the need for violence prevention, community engagement, economic development, education, helping children, youth and families https://envisioningjustice.org/ ): Created and facilitated by Illinois Humanities, Envisioning Justice will engage Chicagoans, of all neighborhoods, races, socio-economic backgrounds, and with a diversity of perspectives, in a citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration in local communities and will invite residents to use the arts and humanities to devise strategies for lessening this impact. Envisioning Justice seeks to strengthen efforts to reimagine our criminal legal system and is inspired by the goals of justice, accountability, safety, support, and restoration for all people. Followat @EnvisioningJustice on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ EnvisioningJustice ) and @envisionjustice on Twitter (https://twitter.com/EnvisionJustice): Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.