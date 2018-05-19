News By Tag
Envisioning Justice Citywide Conversation on Incarceration: Bronzeville Open House
Come celebrate and learn more about Bright Star Community Outreach and their work on Chicago's South Side
Come celebrate and learn more about Bright Star Community Outreach and the work happening in the Bronzeville community at their Open House Block Party. Free food, drinks, games and entertainment will be offered.
Bronzeville Hub Open House
Roberts Temple COGIC, 4021 S. State Street, Chicago
Saturday, May 26
3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
The mission of Bright Star Community Outreach (BSCO) in Bronzeville is to empower residents to share in responsibility of building community through resource development and collaborative partnerships. They accomplish their goals by developing innovative performance-
About Envisioning Justice (https://envisioningjustice.org/
About Illinois Humanities: Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.
Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
