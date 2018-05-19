 
News By Tag
* Chicago
* Illinois Humanities
* #EnvisioningJustice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Envisioning Justice Citywide Conversation on Incarceration: Bronzeville Open House

Come celebrate and learn more about Bright Star Community Outreach and their work on Chicago's South Side
 
 
www.EnvisioningJustice.org
www.EnvisioningJustice.org
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Chicago
* Illinois Humanities
* #EnvisioningJustice

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Throughout the month of May, open house events produced by Illinois Humanities and Envisioning Justice community partners (Hubs) to bring Chicagoans from all areas and walks of life to the same table are being held. The Open Houses celebrate the culmination of a ten-week session of arts education classes and community discussion programs. Stop by to see how communities across the city are using the arts and humanities to envision positive changes to the criminal justice system.

Come celebrate and learn more about Bright Star Community Outreach and the work happening in the Bronzeville community at their Open House Block Party. Free food, drinks, games and entertainment will be offered.

Bronzeville Hub Open House
Roberts Temple COGIC, 4021 S. State Street, Chicago
Saturday, May 26
3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

The mission of Bright Star Community Outreach (BSCO) in Bronzeville is to empower residents to share in responsibility of building community through resource development and collaborative partnerships. They accomplish their goals by developing innovative performance-based practices and programs to address the need for violence prevention, community engagement, economic development, education, helping children, youth and families

About Envisioning Justice (https://envisioningjustice.org/): Created and facilitated by Illinois Humanities, Envisioning Justice will engage Chicagoans, of all neighborhoods, races, socio-economic backgrounds, and with a diversity of perspectives, in a citywide conversation about the impact of incarceration in local communities and will invite residents to use the arts and humanities to devise strategies for lessening this impact. Envisioning Justice seeks to strengthen efforts to reimagine our criminal legal system and is inspired by the goals of justice, accountability, safety, support, and restoration for all people.  Follow #Envisioning Justice at @EnvisioningJustice on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EnvisioningJustice) and @envisionjustice on Twitter (https://twitter.com/EnvisionJustice).

About Illinois Humanities: Our mission is to strengthen the social, political and economic fabric of Illinois through constructive conversation and community engagement.

Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@kurthlampe.com
End
Source:Illinois Humanities - Envisioning Justice
Email:***@kurthlampe.com Email Verified
Tags:Chicago, Illinois Humanities, #EnvisioningJustice
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kurth Lampe News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share