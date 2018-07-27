News By Tag
The Dave School Partners with True Gamerz, Inc
True Gamerz, Inc. announces The DAVE School as Title Sponsor of the True Gamerz Expo in Jacksonville, FL!
The DAVE School: The Digital Animation & Visual Effects (DAVE) School was founded on June 8, 2000, by Anne and Jeffery Scheetz. They created a school that offered specialized training in Visual Effects with extensive practice under industry level supervision. The Game Production program followed 13 years later in September of 2013, making it the second program to be offered by the school. In the summer of 2016, The DAVE School was proud to introduce two online bachelor programs in Motion Graphics and Production Programming.
The DAVE School is located on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida®. Our facility consists of a 36,055 square foot space inside Sound Stage 25. The school space include administration offices, studio labs, classrooms, 3D print lab, shooting stage with chroma key green cyclorama, motion capture stage and lecture theater. For more information visit www.daveschool.com
Expo Target Audience: Gamers, Game developers, designers, entertainment companies, Technology firms and industry professionals
True Gamerz Expo Event and Registration Details
Date: July 27 – 28, 2018
Convention Hours: 1:00pm -9:00pm each day
Cost: $15 single day pass; $20 – 2day pass
Ticket Registration:
Vendors and sponsor registration open details available at www.truegamerzexpo.com/#
Media Contact
Jadee Scarver
True Gamerz, Inc.
***@truegamerzexpo.com
9045687344
