The Dave School Partners with True Gamerz, Inc

True Gamerz, Inc. announces The DAVE School as Title Sponsor of the True Gamerz Expo in Jacksonville, FL!

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Education

• Gaming

• Technology Industry:

• Games Location:

• Jacksonville - Florida - US Subject:

• Partnerships

Media Contact

Jadee Scarver

True Gamerz, Inc.

***@truegamerzexpo.com

9045687344 Jadee ScarverTrue Gamerz, Inc.9045687344

End

--is the creator of True Gamerz Expo; a gaming and technology convention with its inaugural year to be held in Jacksonville, FL at the UNF University Center on July 27-28. True Gamerz, Inc. is dedicated to not only bringing fun and entertaining gaming and tech events to the first coast but also educating the community on how to pursue a career in the gaming and/or technology industry. True Gamerz, Inc. believes you should NEVER stop playing games!The Digital Animation & Visual Effects (DAVE) School was founded on June 8, 2000, by Anne and Jeffery Scheetz. They created a school that offered specialized training in Visual Effects with extensive practice under industry level supervision. The Game Production program followed 13 years later in September of 2013, making it the second program to be offered by the school. In the summer of 2016, The DAVE School was proud to introduce two online bachelor programs in Motion Graphics and Production Programming.The DAVE School is located on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida®. Our facility consists of a 36,055 square foot space inside Sound Stage 25. The school space include administration offices, studio labs, classrooms, 3D print lab, shooting stage with chroma key green cyclorama, motion capture stage and lecture theater. For more information visit www.daveschool.com Gamers, Game developers, designers, entertainment companies, Technology firms and industry professionalsJuly 27 – 28, 20181:00pm -9:00pm each day$15 single day pass; $20 – 2day passvisit website www.truegamerzexpo.com /#ticketswww.truegamerzexpo.com/#exhibitors