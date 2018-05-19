 
Industry News





ABC Supply Co. to Be a Sponsor for Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing

 
 
NORWOOD, Mass. - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- NORWOOD, MA- ABC Supply Co. will be a proud sponsor of the Sixth Annual Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton on June 14th, 2018, hosted by O'LYN Roofing. The event honors the memory of Tom Olen, long-time employee and friend of O'LYN who passed away from cancer in 2010. 100% of the proceeds go to cancer research organizations as well as contributing financially to families struggling with cancer or persons in need of organ transplants.

ABC Supply Co. of Beloit, Wisconsin, the biggest wholesaler of roofing in the US, will be one of the sponsors this year. ABC Supply Co. will be named a "Tommy's Friend" sponsor in recognition of their generous support of the event.

Started in 1982, ABC Supply Co. has always encouraged team members to participate in philanthropic events. Associates volunteer in their community at organizations like Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, as well as donating to United Way. The ABC Supply Co. website states, "we appreciate the success that this great country has allowed us to achieve, and we take the opportunity to donate our time and resources to help improve our communities and country."

The Tom Olen Memorial Golf Outing will include a day on the links, a Steak Tip Dinner, and a raffle, as well as golf competitions throughout the day. Players can sign up individually or in foursomes for the golf competitions. If individuals do not want to play golf, they can sign up exclusively for the dinner and raffle.

The goal of the Tom Olen Memorial Fund is to make a personal connection with cancer patients, transplant recipients and their families by providing financial support or funding research and awareness initiatives. In addition to supporting various cancer-focused foundations, a $5,000 scholarship is offered to a local student affected by cancer.

"Through the Tom Olen Memorial Fund, our family has been able to assist so many other families in our community struggling with cancer," said Michael Olen, founder of the Tom Olen Memorial Fund and owner of O'LYN Roofing, "and we are so grateful for the participants and sponsors of the golf outing that help us to continue this work and make an impact in our community."

To learn more about ABC Supply Co., visit their website at https://www.abcsupply.com/.

To learn more about the event or register, contact Tanya Bligh, Event Coordinator, at 781-856-5735 or tanyab@olynroofing.com, or online at www.olynroofing.com/tomolenfund.
