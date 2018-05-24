Birmingham's First Ever Igbo Day!

On Saturday the 4th of August 2018, the Igbo people of Birmingham will celebrate IGBO DAY with lots of culture, music, entertainment and cuisine. Come one, come all.

Ms Nkechi Ugoji

chairman@igbo.life

-- The Igbo peoples of Nigeria are a prominent ethnic group that existed in Eastern Nigeria for over a thousand years. Our culture is vibrant, strong and well known throughout Africa and indeed the world. We are know for our intelligence, professional excellence and business acumen in Nigeria and in the Diaspora world wide. Many of top medics, engineers, academics, performing artists and business people are of Igbo heritage. Igbo people have been part of the Midlands community since the 1950s and the Igbo Community Association in the Midlands (ICAM) has been an active community organisation in the Midlands for over 20 years.Igbo Day is a celebration of the vibrancy and beauty of the Igbo Culture in all of it's forms. It's a forum to express the inter-generational nature of Igbo culture through music, dance and art. We also celebrate our history as a people in the Midlands. We intend to have dance acts from different ages, masquerade event, New Yam will be shared plus speeches from prominent dignitaries and various nobility titled individuals and colourful fashion show. Full buffet dinner will be laid out giving people an opportunity to sample our delicious cuisine.Nze (Chief) Jonas Obodoefuna, Chairman of ICAM statedMore Information:http://www.facebook.com/igbodaybirmingham