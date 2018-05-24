 
News By Tag
* Igbo Day
* Igbo
* Icam
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Birmingham
  West Midlands
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019


Birmingham's First Ever Igbo Day!

On Saturday the 4th of August 2018, the Igbo people of Birmingham will celebrate IGBO DAY with lots of culture, music, entertainment and cuisine. Come one, come all.
 
 
Igbo Day Flyer Eventbrite1
Igbo Day Flyer Eventbrite1
BIRMINGHAM, England - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- The Igbo peoples of Nigeria are a prominent ethnic group that existed in Eastern Nigeria for over a thousand years. Our culture is vibrant, strong and well known throughout Africa and indeed the world. We are know for our intelligence, professional excellence and business acumen in Nigeria and in the Diaspora world wide. Many of top medics, engineers, academics, performing artists and business people are of Igbo heritage. Igbo people have been part of the Midlands community since the 1950s and the Igbo Community Association in the Midlands (ICAM) has been an active community organisation in the Midlands for over 20 years.

Igbo Day is a celebration of the vibrancy and beauty of the Igbo Culture in all of it's forms. It's a forum to express the inter-generational nature of Igbo culture through music, dance and art. We also celebrate our history as a people in the Midlands. We intend to have dance acts from different ages, masquerade event, New Yam will be shared plus speeches from prominent dignitaries and various nobility titled individuals and colourful fashion show. Full buffet dinner will be laid out giving people an opportunity to sample our delicious cuisine.

Nze (Chief) Jonas Obodoefuna, Chairman of ICAM stated "This is an amazing opportunity for us in the Igbo community to show off our culture, music, fashion and food in an entertaining way for everyone to enjoy, wherever you are from".

Come and join us in celebrating an amazing evening of music, dance, food and entertainment that'll you and your family will never forget.

More Information:
http://www.igbo.life
http://www.facebook.com/igbodaybirmingham

Contact
Ms Nkechi Ugoji
chairman@igbo.life
End
Source:Igbo Community Association in the Midlands
Email:***@igbo.life
Tags:Igbo Day, Igbo, Icam
Industry:Family
Location:Birmingham - West Midlands - England
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 24, 2018
ICAM News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share