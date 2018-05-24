News By Tag
Birmingham's First Ever Igbo Day!
On Saturday the 4th of August 2018, the Igbo people of Birmingham will celebrate IGBO DAY with lots of culture, music, entertainment and cuisine. Come one, come all.
Igbo Day is a celebration of the vibrancy and beauty of the Igbo Culture in all of it's forms. It's a forum to express the inter-generational nature of Igbo culture through music, dance and art. We also celebrate our history as a people in the Midlands. We intend to have dance acts from different ages, masquerade event, New Yam will be shared plus speeches from prominent dignitaries and various nobility titled individuals and colourful fashion show. Full buffet dinner will be laid out giving people an opportunity to sample our delicious cuisine.
Nze (Chief) Jonas Obodoefuna, Chairman of ICAM stated "This is an amazing opportunity for us in the Igbo community to show off our culture, music, fashion and food in an entertaining way for everyone to enjoy, wherever you are from".
Come and join us in celebrating an amazing evening of music, dance, food and entertainment that'll you and your family will never forget.
http://www.igbo.life
http://www.facebook.com/
Ms Nkechi Ugoji
chairman@igbo.life
