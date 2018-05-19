News By Tag
Forensic IT Launches DataSnare; A Breakthrough Data Collection Device & Reporter for Manufacturers
Unlike other traditional data collection systems, Forensics' DataSnare does not continuously poll and store data; rather, it allows you to specifically program triggers and collect specific data at specific points in time at specific process conditions. It enables a business to collect discreet data, generate reports, and analyze their most crucial data indicators to improve and streamline their manufacturing process.
DataSnare keeps a network free of unnecessary process data and allows a database and long term archives to remain manageable. It works with all servers and workstations, and can be accessed anywhere on multiple devices. It is compatible with any PLC including Siemens and Allen-Bradley devices, offers cloud based storage, extracts HMI data, messages, and alarms.
DataSnare generates reports and dashboards to your email. It can snare data from multiple process areas. Data is logged locally using store and forward technology so there is no data loss due to network outages.
"We have created a device that specifically focuses on the key data needs of manufacturers to maintain peak business operations. DataSnare works by setting off data triggers from CFP blocks in the PLC at specific data points, is compatible with TCP and UDP Protocols and has a throughput of up to 1,000 data records per second. It is also highly secure and provides a number of data analytics. DataSnare saves time from pouring through pages of needless information, highlights the most pertinent information, and is cloud based so designated members of the management team can access the data from anywhere, at any time," said David Moye, Principal of Forensic IT.
ABOUT FORENSIC IT AND DATASNARE
Data is in our DNA at Forensic IT. We began in 2003 with one customer, one employee, and one service. Since then our firm has continued to grow in customers, employees, and services. Forensic IT provides support services (troubleshooting and system administration)
