Epoxy Oilserv Starts Electrical and Instrumentation training in Nigeria

Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria Limited Announced it has started a high quality training in Electrical and instrumentation to bridge industry skills gap in Nigeria, also approaching firms to employ interns to help elevate experience

-- Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria Limited announced today that it has started comprehensive Electrical and Instrumentation training in Nigeria.Epoxy a company with International status operating in Nigeria, West Africa with the aim of providing exceptional quality and cost effective services directly in compliance with ISO 9001: 2008 has decided to take this step to help individuals to acquire knowledge in electrical and instrumentation concepts that are required in the Oil and Gas facilitated industries.Quality Assurances in Electrical and instrumentation Trainings.the company's Director of Business Development and Quality Assurance announced that this is to further strengthen the Epoxy's training portfolio and encourage Nigerian fresh university graduates gainvaluable industry experience. He also emphasized the Nigeria's lack of industry-academic lineage which is a big issue company's face when they try to employ fresh graduates. Getting these experience prepares them for work outside the walls of their schools." Theodore emphasized.Epoxy's Electrical and Instrumentation training ( http://epoxyoil.com/ index.php/electrical- and-instrumentat... )is theoretical as much as it is practical hands-on training. The discipline of Electrical and Instrumentation deals with the design/maintenance and repair of devices to measure physical quantities such as pressure, flow and temperature. It basically focuses on the study and application of electricity, electronics, and electromagnetism. Instrumentation is a specialization on the principle and operation of measuring instruments used in design and configuration of automated systems in electrical and pneumatic domains, trainees/technicians are expected at the end of the training to be capable of knowing both preventive maintenance, breakdown maintenance and repair while also performing routine electronic and instrument maintenance tasks as required. They should be able to document repair information, create standard operating procedures for repetitive tasks and share knowledge to mentor others. A continued focus on safety, quality and continuous improvement is also the core of all our training programs ( http://epoxyoil.com/ index.php/industrial- training-company... ).Our expertise in Electrical and Instrumentation is delivered by professionals. To find out more and for queries visit o (http://www.epoxyoil.com/)ur website. or send an email to trainings@epoxyoil.com to get the full training details