Epoxy Oilserv Starts Electrical and Instrumentation training in Nigeria
Epoxy Oilserv Nigeria Limited Announced it has started a high quality training in Electrical and instrumentation to bridge industry skills gap in Nigeria, also approaching firms to employ interns to help elevate experience
About Epoxy Oilserv Limited Nigeria:
Epoxy a company with International status operating in Nigeria, West Africa with the aim of providing exceptional quality and cost effective services directly in compliance with ISO 9001: 2008 has decided to take this step to help individuals to acquire knowledge in electrical and instrumentation concepts that are required in the Oil and Gas facilitated industries.
Quality Assurances in Electrical and instrumentation Trainings.
Theodore Okpalathe company's Director of Business Development and Quality Assurance announced that this is to further strengthen the Epoxy's training portfolio and encourage Nigerian fresh university graduates gain
valuable industry experience. He also emphasized the Nigeria's lack of industry-academic lineage which is a big issue company's face when they try to employ fresh graduates. Getting these experience prepares them for work outside the walls of their schools.
"Epoxy's Training portfolio is a suit of industry-relevant trainings targeted to enhance participants experience and make them highly employable. We are also in discussions with respective organizations to take some of our fresh trainees as interns and help them gain valuable experience going forward." Theodore emphasized.
Epoxy's Electrical and Instrumentation training (http://epoxyoil.com/
Our expertise in Electrical and Instrumentation is delivered by professionals. To find out more and for queries visit o (http://www.epoxyoil.com/)
Media Contact
Hope Ogbuwa
***@epoxyoil.com
+2348053390165
