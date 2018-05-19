News By Tag
Ascensus Appoints Lisa Massena as Vice President of Business Development
Industry Veteran to Partner with States to Design Savings Programs
In this role, Massena will partner with states and governments that are in the process of developing and implementing retirement programs to address the retirement savings gap of residents. She will also be responsible for establishing industry partnerships and collaborating to build government-based programs to support retirement savings.
Massena brings more than 30 years of financial services and investment management experience to her role. She previously served as executive director of OregonSaves, where she led the launch of the nation's first state-sponsored retirement program for private sector employees. She has also held executive positions at State Street and mPower.
Massena holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Portland State University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.
"Ascensus is committed to bringing innovative savings solutions to states," says Kevin Cox, head of Ascensus' Government Savings division. "Lisa is a recognized thought leader in the retirement space and brings strong experience from both the state and private sector perspectives."
About Ascensus
Ascensus helps more than 8 million Americans save for the future—retirement, education, and healthcare—through technology-enabled solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of asset managers, banks, credit unions, state governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 60,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 education savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.6 million IRAs and health savings accounts. As of March 31, 2018, Ascensus had over $187 billion in total assets under administration. For more information about Ascensus, visitascensus.com (http://www.ascensus.com/
