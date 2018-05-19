 
Totally Nutz® Franchisee Achieves Success in Texas

Gourmet Nut Franchise, a Delicious, Healthy Alternative at Sporting & Events Centers Nationwide
 
ST. GEORGE, Utah - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- A Totally Nutz franchisee, Ed DuRoy, from Texas, has had several great successes thus far in 2018. One of the most exciting successes is an opportunity that came out of a meeting with a potential concessionaire. The concessionaire mentioned a new construction project, a farmers market, which was taking place in a neighboring town.

The farmers market project is a specialty lifestyle retail project with a primary focus on fresh food and farm fresh produce, as well as a variety of small vendors selling artisan products. It will be about 70,000 square feet of indoor facilities and 10,000 square feet of outdoor facilities.

There will also be office buildings and apartments which will aid foot traffic in the area. The planned farmers market will be one of the largest permanent facilities in North Texas which has seen a growing interest in weekend food and produce sales.

The draw is not only expected to be from the local town but also from surrounding towns. The facility is next to the Toyota Stadium. Ed has reserved a spot and will be there every Thursday – Saturday. The estimated opening date is in April.

Totally Nutz is the perfect companion for cheering on your favorite team, walking the halls of a convention center or enjoying your favorite band in concert.

"So Good They'll Drive You Crazy!"

To learn more about a Totally Nutz Franchise opportunity, visit TotallyNutzFranchise.com.

Contact
Jennifer Aldrich
***@totallynutz.com
End
Source:
Email:***@totallynutz.com Email Verified
Tags:Franchise
Industry:Food
Location:St. George - Utah - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
