Cushman & Wakefield Named Leasing Agent for 2750 Morris Road

Ownership Repositioned 675,000-SF Warehouse/Distribution and Manufacturing Asset in Lansdale, PA to Meet Market Demand
 
 
2750 Morris Road
2750 Morris Road
 
LANSDALE, Pa. - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Advance Realty and The Davis Companies have named Cushman & Wakefield as exclusive leasing agent for 2750 Morris Road in Lansdale. The commercial real estate firm's Jonas Skovdal, based in Philadelphia, and Jeffrey Williams in the Conshohocken office, are heading the assignment.

Ownership has repositioned the building to meet current demand for Class A warehouse/distribution space in the booming Southeastern Pennsylvania industrial market. According to Cushman & Wakefield's first quarter industrial report, the market has an overall vacancy rate of 3.5 percent with total inventory of 57,782,528 square feet.

"The ever-evolving world of ecommerce has greatly benefited the Southeastern Pennsylvania industrial market," said Skovdal. "Over the past 12 to 18 months, there has been a significant increase in tenant demand for well located, infill warehouse/ distribution and manufacturing space to better service the Philadelphia population."

Located just four miles from Exit 31 off of I-476, 2750 Morris Road offers distribution users exceptional access to major transportation networks including Routes 202, 309 and 63. By proactively developing plans to install 23 additional loading docks and construct a new 125-foot truck court, Advance Realty and The Davis Companies have positioned the building as a Last Mile distribution center on par with new facilities under construction along the Route 309/I-476 corridors in Quakertown and Perkasie.

"Over the past three years we have invested over $5 million in capital improvements including new building systems, a new roof, common area improvements such as an on-site grab-n-go café and conference center, and lighting, parking and circulation upgrades," said The Davis Companies' Mark Bush, senior vice president, asset management. "This latest round of investments demonstrates ownership's continued commitment to bringing corporate tenants and jobs to the Lansdale area."

The building currently has 85,444 square feet of available office space and 292,668 square feet of available warehouse/manufacturing space, which is divisible to 152,820 square feet, 139,848 square feet and 37,226 square feet. The warehouse is temperature and humidity controlled with heavy power and abundant employee parking.

Cushman & Wakefield's Williams noted, "We are confident that tenants currently looking for bulk warehouse/distribution space in the market will react favorably to the building's enhanced functionality."

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm with 45,000 employees in more than 70 countries helping occupiers and investors optimize the value of their real estate. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest commercial real estate services firms with revenue of $6 billion across core services of agency leasing, asset services, capital markets, facility services (C&W Services), global occupier services, investment & asset management (DTZ Investors), project & development services, tenant representation, and valuation & advisory. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

