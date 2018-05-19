Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes InBloom Group as a Gold Member

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes InBloom Group as a Gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as InBloom Group will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.As a nimble organization centered around providing our customers with the tools to succeed in this floral category, we offer every single one of our customers the channel to expand their offerings whether it be in a large city or in a rural community.We are able to do this by taking advantage of our logistical expertise cultivated over many years to provide a streamline channel of distribution with no minimums every week.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.Contact InBloom Group:hortensia@inbloomgroup.com(305) 436-0030