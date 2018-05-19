Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes USHEALTH Advisors as a Trustee

Ron Leonard

Satellite Division Sales Leader

Ron Leonard
Satellite Division Sales Leader

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes USHEALTH Advisors as a Trustee. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as USHEALTH Advisors will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve better everyday life for the many people in the City of Doral.A diverse group of professionals who specialize in HOPE, Helping Other People Every day by helping self-employed, small businesses, individuals and families all across the United States access innovative and affordable health coverage solutions that meet their unique needs. The Miami Office is staffed with educated, experienced and knowledgeable advisors who can quickly and easily determine what health insurance options are available and are the best fit for anyone's needs based on their specific situation.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.Ron LeonardSatellite Division Sales LeaderUSHEALTH Advisors3400 Coral Way, Suite 500Coral Gables, Florida 33145(786) 526-4769, office