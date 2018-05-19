News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes USHEALTH Advisors as a Trustee
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome USHEALTH Advisors!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About USHEALTH Advisors
A diverse group of professionals who specialize in HOPE, Helping Other People Every day by helping self-employed, small businesses, individuals and families all across the United States access innovative and affordable health coverage solutions that meet their unique needs. The Miami Office is staffed with educated, experienced and knowledgeable advisors who can quickly and easily determine what health insurance options are available and are the best fit for anyone's needs based on their specific situation.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
http://www.doralchamber.org
Contact
Ron Leonard
Satellite Division Sales Leader
USHEALTH Advisors
3400 Coral Way, Suite 500
Coral Gables, Florida 33145
(786) 526-4769, office
http://ronaldleonard.myhomehq.biz/
***@gmail.com
