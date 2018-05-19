 
News By Tag
* USHEALTH Advisors
* Life Insurance
* #HelpingOtherPeopleEveryDay
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes USHEALTH Advisors as a Trustee

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes USHEALTH Advisors as a Trustee
 
 
US-health-group-doral-chamber-membe-logo
US-health-group-doral-chamber-membe-logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* USHEALTH Advisors
* Life Insurance
* #HelpingOtherPeopleEveryDay

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

DORAL, Fla. - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes USHEALTH Advisors as a Trustee. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as USHEALTH Advisors will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve better everyday life for the many people  in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome USHEALTH Advisors!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About USHEALTH Advisors

A diverse group of professionals who specialize in HOPE, Helping Other People Every day by helping self-employed, small businesses, individuals and families all across the United States access innovative and affordable health coverage solutions that meet their unique needs. The Miami Office is staffed with educated, experienced and knowledgeable advisors who can quickly and easily determine what health insurance options are available and are the best fit for anyone's needs based on their specific situation.


About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining our member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

http://www.doralchamber.org

Contact

Ron Leonard
Satellite Division Sales Leader

USHEALTH Advisors
3400 Coral Way, Suite 500
Coral Gables, Florida 33145
(786) 526-4769, office
http://ronaldleonard.myhomehq.biz/

Contact
Ron Leonard
Satellite Division Sales Leader
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:USHEALTH Advisors, Life Insurance, #HelpingOtherPeopleEveryDay
Industry:Health
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share