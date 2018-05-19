 
MageDelight upgrades GeoIP Advance Magento 2 extension for a better global shopping experience

 
 
WALNUT, Calif. - May 24, 2018 - PRLog -- MageDelight is a leading company that offers innovative Magento 2 extensions to enhance the functionality of an eCommerce store. Dedicated MageDelight team puts continuous efforts to innovate and keep up the pace with the latest ecommerce and technical trends to provide the merchants with the quality services and support.

One of such modules developed and enhanced by MageDelight is GeoIP Advance that is substantially used by the Magento store owners to build and expand their business at a global level. Here are the new, advanced features that have been incorporated for a better functionality of GeoIP Advance for Magento 2 extension.

Upgraded features:

1. Change default country & tax country as per user's location

GeoIP Advance upgraded version by MageDelight offers an attractive feature of setting the customer's native country as default country as well as tax country, which would provide the customers with more of a homelike experience while shopping online. The extension is capable of detecting the IP address of the user and accordingly set the default country and the tax applicable in that particular region.

2. Support for IPV6 import from the terminal indicator

GeoIP Advance enhanced version now comes with IPV6 support from terminal indicator to meet the rising demands of the customers by providing a larger address space. It is also enhanced with the improved routing techniques and security for the website visitors.

More Info - https://www.magedelight.com/geoip-advance-magento-2.html

About MageDelight

With over 13 years of experience in eCommerce industry and 8+ years of experience in Magento, MageDelight is a one-stop shop for premium Magento 2 extensions. With the ever-evolving customer expectations and commerce technologies, the company focuses on being at the forefront of the evolving digital commerce markets and commits to provide best Magento extensions to uplift your business.

When it comes to the extension installation and providing support, MageDelight team custom delivers the extensions as per clients' requirements.
To learn more about MageDelight, Visit: https://www.magedelight.com/

