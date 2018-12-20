 
Industry News





Bohol Beach Club's Latest Promo Makes Couples Love Panglao Island Even More

 
 
May 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Bohol, PHILIPPINES — Bohol Beach Club has launched a website-exclusive deal for couples planning a most relaxing holiday in Panglao Island. Interested parties can secure the promo by booking a room using the direct reservation engine at http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/.

Here are the details:

COUPLES PACKAGE
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Validity: Until December 20, 2018
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Dinner at the restaurant
- Dinner by the beach
- Flowers in the room
- Round-trip land transfer
- A bottle of wine
- Couple's massage session for 60 minutes
- Free 20-minute glass boat ride

Promo details may change without prior notice but reservations made before the changes were implemented will still be honored.

To get this promo, guests only have to book directly on the hotel's website, http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/, using the reservation engine powered by DirectWithHotels. Clicking the "Book Now" button launches the booking process. Instant confirmation is guaranteed. The booking engine is secured by Trustwave and DigiCert.

In addition to the laid-back atmosphere, all rooms at this newly renovated beach resort in Panglao Island have plush beds, flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi Internet access, and verandas overlooking the beach. The resort also boasts facilities for water sports, as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, business center, and a courtyard for events. Its address is about 17 km from Tagbilaran Airport.

Know more about the accommodation's exciting offerings by visiting the website (http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/) of this Panglao Island beach resort.

Bohol Beach Club
Brgy. Bolod, Island of Panglao
Bohol, 6340
Philippines

Phone Number: +63-38-5029222

***

About DirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about what we do and offer, log on www.directwithhotels.com.
Source:DirectWithHotels Ltd
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
