Bohol Beach Club's Latest Promo Makes Couples Love Panglao Island Even More
Here are the details:
COUPLES PACKAGE
Condition: Minimum of 2 nights stay
Validity: Until December 20, 2018
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Dinner at the restaurant
- Dinner by the beach
- Flowers in the room
- Round-trip land transfer
- A bottle of wine
- Couple's massage session for 60 minutes
- Free 20-minute glass boat ride
Promo details may change without prior notice but reservations made before the changes were implemented will still be honored.
To get this promo, guests only have to book directly on the hotel's website, http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/
In addition to the laid-back atmosphere, all rooms at this newly renovated beach resort in Panglao Island have plush beds, flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi Internet access, and verandas overlooking the beach. The resort also boasts facilities for water sports, as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, business center, and a courtyard for events. Its address is about 17 km from Tagbilaran Airport.
Know more about the accommodation's exciting offerings by visiting the website (http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/
Bohol Beach Club
Brgy. Bolod, Island of Panglao
Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Number: +63-38-5029222
***
