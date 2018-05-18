News By Tag
Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP Founding Partner Named Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America
Orange County Labor and Employment Attorney Tim Freudenberger receives fellowship from selective trial lawyer honorary society
an award-winning California employment and labor law firm recognized for protecting California employers for nearly 25 years, proudly announces Founding Partner and Chair of CDF's Class Action Defense Litigation Practice Group, Tim Freudenberger, as a Fellow of the prestigious Litigation Counsel of America (LCA).
"I am humbled to be among this close-knit honorary society of top American attorneys," said Tim Freudenberger, founding partner at Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP.
Freudenberger represents California and national employers in all aspects of labor and employment law and related litigation, with a special emphasis on defending wage and hour, and employment discrimination class action lawsuits, and other complex employment litigation matters.
For nearly 20 years, Freudenberger has been practicing at the forefront in the defense of California employers against high profile wage and hour and other class action cases. He has a successful track record of repeatedly obtaining dismissals and defeating class certification, often through strategic depositions and pre-trial motions and a thorough investigation of putative class claims.
In 2014, Freudenberger received a precedent setting decision from the California Supreme Court in Duran v. U.S. Bank Nat. Assn., 59 Cal. 4th 1 (2014), followed by a recent victory before the Court of Appeal after remand, Duran v. U.S. Bank, 19 Cal.App.5th 630 (2018). His defense work on the case, which lasted for more than a decade and resulted in multiple published opinions, helped shape class certification and trial principles in exemption cases. The closely followed trial, and subsequent outcome before the Court of Appeal and California Supreme Court, serves as a testament to the respect Freudenberger's class action practice commands throughout California.
Freudenberger has received many prestigious accolades in recognition of his precedent-setting defense of class action matters. He was named 2017 Attorney of the Year in Class Action – Defense, by Best Lawyers®. He also was listed from 2012 to 2014 among the Daily Journal's Top 75 Labor & Employment Law Attorneys in California. In 2015, he was recognized as one of the Attorneys of the Year in Class Action Defense by California Lawyer.
The LCA is a trial lawyer honorary society that is limited to 3,500 Fellows, representing less than one-half percent of American lawyers. Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and by invitation only. Fellows are selected based on excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both in the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation.
About Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP
For close to 25 years, Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top employment and labor law firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California – in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. For more information, visit: http://www.CDFLaborLaw.com and find CDF on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.
About Litigation Counsel of America
The LCA is a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. Fellowship in the LCA is highly selective and by invitation only. Fellows are selected based upon excellence and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation. The LCA is aggressively diverse in its composition. Established as a trial and appellate lawyer honorary society reflecting the American bar in the twenty-first century, the LCA represents the best in law among its membership. The number of Fellowships has been kept at an exclusive limit by design, allowing qualifications, diversity and inclusion to align effectively, with recognition of excellence in litigation across all segments of the bar. Fellows are generally at the partner or shareholder level, or are independent practitioners with recognized experience and accomplishment. In addition, the LCA is dedicated to promoting superior advocacy, professionalism and ethical standards among its Fellows.
