Summit Funding, Inc. Welcomes New Loan Officer and Satellite Branch

-- Summit Funding, Inc., named Top 40 Mortgage Company in 2017 by Mortgage Executives, announces a new satellite branch opening in Little Rock, Arkansas. Paul Fraley will be serving as the branch's first Loan Officer. In this role, Paul will be responsible for delivering exceptional and competitive services to exceed our clients' expectations."It is an incredible honor to join Summit Funding, as their very first Arkansas branch location," Paul Fraley said. "Their commitment to closing timely and smoothly for every single client, coupled with their passion in developing each and every employee to be their personal best, could not have been in more alignment with my personal mission. I cannot thank Todd Scrima, and Rick Ruby enough for affording me the opportunity to join their team."Prior to joining Summit, Paul worked as Mortgage Loan Originator at Red Rock Mortgage. He has been working in the mortgage industry for about 23 years. Paul attended the University of Arkansas, and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science.Summit Funding, Inc. is a private residential mortgage lender operating across the country. Founded by Todd Scrima in 1995, Summit has leveraged the real estate downturn to capture market share. Scrima also co-founded The CORE Training, which focuses on coaching some of the nation's top producing Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents. Summit Funding, Inc. is driven to build the best team of Loan Originators in the country.