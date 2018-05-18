News By Tag
Kidney Cancer Association announces 2018 Young Investigator Award winners
The Kidney Cancer Association has announced its 2018 Young Investigator Award recipients
Each of the doctors was awarded $50,000 that will be received in two installments over 12 months to the awardee's institution.
To qualify for the award, candidates must have attained a postgraduate degree or a doctoral degree and currently be in their subspecialty training at an academic medical institution at the time of grant submission and lastly, candidates must be planning an investigative career in kidney cancer.
The winners from this year include:
Danos Christodoulou, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, whose area of focus includes transcriptomic approaches to identify cancer related metabolic pathways that assist with therapeutic manipulation.
Pavlos Msaouel, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, whose area of focus includes studying rare renal cell carcinomas.
Dr. Patrick G. Pilié, M.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, whose area of focus includes identifying and targeting DNA damage response deficiency in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Xiao Wei, M.D., M.A.S., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, whose area of focus includes PD-L1 and VEGF coinhibition in advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
For more information about the award, go to www.kidneycancer.org/
Contact
Ashley Goodman
***@kidneycancer.org
