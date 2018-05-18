 
News By Tag
* Kidney Cancer, Cancer
* Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Coral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
24232221201918


Kidney Cancer Association announces 2018 Young Investigator Award winners

The Kidney Cancer Association has announced its 2018 Young Investigator Award recipients
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - May 23, 2018 - PRLog -- The Kidney Cancer Association has announced the winners of its annual Young Investigator Award (YIA). The award provides funding to promising doctors to pursue careers in kidney cancer research. Since the award's inception, the Kidney Cancer Association has funded dozens of projects projects, that in turn, have further improved the quality of life of those diagnosed with kidney cancer.

Each of the doctors was awarded $50,000 that will be received in two installments over 12 months to the awardee's institution.

To qualify for the award, candidates must have attained a postgraduate degree or a doctoral degree and currently be in their subspecialty training at an academic medical institution at the time of grant submission and lastly, candidates must be planning an investigative career in kidney cancer.

The winners from this year include:

Danos Christodoulou, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, whose area of focus includes transcriptomic approaches to identify cancer related metabolic pathways that assist with therapeutic manipulation.

Pavlos Msaouel, M.D., Ph.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, whose area of focus includes studying rare renal cell carcinomas.

Dr. Patrick G. Pilié, M.D., University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, whose area of focus includes identifying and targeting DNA damage response deficiency in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Xiao Wei, M.D., M.A.S., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, whose area of focus includes PD-L1 and VEGF coinhibition in advanced non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

For more information about the award, go to www.kidneycancer.org/research-grant-applications/.

Contact
Ashley Goodman
***@kidneycancer.org
End
Source:
Email:***@kidneycancer.org Email Verified
Tags:Kidney Cancer, Cancer, Health
Industry:Health
Location:Cape Coral - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share